The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 1: Lot 16, Clear Creek, Toe River. Grantee: Sharad Jhunja and Neha Verma. Grantor: Elevate Land PartnersII LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 486 of Book 588.
May 1: Lot 10, Clear Creek, Toe River. Grantee: Michael and Carolyn Volz. Grantor: Elevate Land Partners II LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 490 of Book 588.
May 1: Unit 6, Bee Branch Ridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Katharin Sauls. Grantor: Rufus Dalton Sr., Rufus Dalton Jr., Robert, Barbara, David, Jill, and Karen Dalton, Sherill Grant. Excise tax: $450. Page 494 of Book 588.
May 1: Two tracts (0.22 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lisa and Joshua Gaddy. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $1. Page 524 of Book 588.
May 1: One tract (1.02 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Ashley and Barbara Moretz. Grantor: Norma and Danny Crowder. Excise tax: $30. Page 559 of Book 588.
May 1: Lot B, Townhouse Building T-5, Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey Harkey. Grantor: David and Cheryl Foster. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 561 of Book 588.
May 1: Lot 14, Clear Creek, Toe River. Grantee: Lawrence and Francine Ricci. Grantor: Elevate Land Partners II LLC. Excise tax: $250. Page 564 of Book 588.
May 1: Tract 7, Roseborough Ridge, Little Bald Mountain, Linville. Grantee: LHC Corporation. Grantor: Nancy Langston, John Langston III. Excise tax: $2,790. Page 569 of Book 588.
May 1: See document for description. Grantee: Kenneth Benfield Jr.. Grantor: Donovan and Minda Smith, Michael and Kaitlin Hall, Kenneth Benfield Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 584 of Book 588.
May 1: One tract (8.02 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Kenneth Benfield Jr.. Grantor: Donovan and Minda Smith, Michael and Kaitlin Hall and Kenneth Benfield Jr. Excise tax: $160. Page 588 of Book 588.
May 1: One tract (4.02 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Highland Property Pros, LLC. Grantor: Donovan and Minda Smith, Michael and Kaitlin Hall, Kenneth Benfield Jr. Excise tax: $160. Page 592 of Book 588.
May 1: One tract (7.67 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Michael and Kaitlin Hall. Grantor: Donovan and Minda Smith, Michael and Kaitlin Hall, Kenneth Benfield Jr. Excise tax: $160. Page 596 of Book 588.
May 2: One tract (13.03 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Misty Tipton. Grantor: Carol Maddox and Laura Chambers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 603 of Book 588.
May 2: One tract (6.727 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Ashley, Calvin and John Clawson. Grantor: Adam and Julilah Clawson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 608 of Book 588.
May 2: One tract (6.21 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Sibelco North America, Inc. Grantor: Tracy Simmons, Tracy Black, Randall Simmons. Excise tax: $312. Page 612 of Book 588.
May 2: Unit 22, Sunrise View Townhomes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jake and Johnathan Snider. Grantor: The Teague Family Living Trust, Mary Teague. Excise tax: $815. Page 617 of Book 588.
May 2: Unit A, Building 1, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Heather Poythress and Michael Lewis. Grantor: Michelle and Sandra Largen, Sandra and Brett Shaeffer. Excise tax: $384. Page 650 of Book 588.
May 2: Unit 131, Sugar Mountain Ski & Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Whitney Gibson and Andrew Hahn. Grantor: Christopher and Brooke Cranfill. Excise tax: $490. Page 687 of Book 588.
May 2: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 693 of Book 588.
May 2: Two tracts (5.020 acres), Linville. Grantee: Meredith Hayes. Grantor: Joseph and Bobbie Sutphin. Excise tax: $200. Page 696 of Book 588.
May 3: Lot 79, Western Highlands, Beech Mountain. Grantee: K&H Destinations, LLC. Grantor: Bruce and Debra Hoffman, Hoffman Family Trust. Excise tax: $87. Page 727 of Book 588.
May 3: Lot 6, White Oak Knoll Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Patricia Clark. Grantor: Avery County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Excise tax: $487. Page 739 of Book 588.
May 3: Lot 52, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Glen and Janice Varnadoe Grantor: Anthony and Tracie Brocco. Excise tax: $325. Page 770 of Book 588.
May 3: Unit 2303, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Frank Watson, Jessica Shipley-Watson. Grantor: 2303 Pinnacle Inn, LLC. Excise tax: $490. Page 775 of Book 588.
May 3: Lot 91, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jill and Shannon Jones, Crystal Judd. Grantor: Crystal Jones, Robert Jones Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 796 of Book 588.
May 3: One tract (4.69 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Russell Carver. Grantor: Gary and Misty Guinn. Excise tax: $75. Page 801 of Book 588.
May 4: Unit 30DY, Week 34, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $32. Page 807 of Book 588.
May 4: Unit 6, Week 32, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Branches Condo Owners Association. Grantor: Theodor, Alina, Alexandria, and Bernadine Rais. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 810 of Book 588.
May 4: Unit 201D, Week 18, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Scherwin and Charmaine Henry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 814 of Book 588.
May 4: Lot 11, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: American Business Connection, Inc. Grantor: Mary and Hal Goodwin. Excise tax: $8. Page 818 of Book 588.
May 4: Unit 2620, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mountain 2 Sea Properties, LLC. Grantor: John and Joyce Hren. Excise tax: $600. Page 821 of Book 588.
May 4: Unit 105D, Week 30, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highland at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Teresa and Steven Keaton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 824 of Book 588.
May 4: Unit 100A, Week 31, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highland at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Teresa Keaton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 827 of Book 588.
May 4: Lot 1 and remainder tract of subdivision Goodwin property, Linville. Grantee: Grounded Real Estate & Development, LLC. Grantor: Jesse and Kimberly Goodwin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 830 of Book 588.
May 4: Two tracts (1.38 acres), Avery. Grantee: Heather Starkey. Grantor: Bryan and Trela Watson. Excise tax: $4. Page 832 of Book 588.
May 4: Lot 25, Silver Springs Farm Residential, Banner Elk. Grantee: Maurine and Kathryn Bartlett. Grantor: Daniel Smith, Simone Schimek, George Meyer III, Janell Meyer, George Meyer Jr., The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,300. Page 836 of Book 588.
May 4: Two tracts (1.38 acres), Avery. Grantee: Bryan and Trela Watson, Heather Starkey. Grantor: Bryan and Trela Watson, Heather Starkey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 849 of Book 588.
May 4: Unit 3208, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Raghavendra Kandi, Ranadneer Mada and Nishee Rudrabhatla. Grantor: Adam and Amanda Bokesch. Excise tax: $470. Page 859 of Book 588.
May 5: Lot CA-21, Camp Eagles Nest Village SE, Banner Elk. Grantee: JC Price Holdings LLC. Grantor: Jeffrey and Michelle Kobryn. Excise tax: $1,735. Page 883 of Book 588.
