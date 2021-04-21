The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 12: One tract (1.6 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Seth Miller. Grantor: Travis and Jacqueline Oglesby. Excise tax: $243. Page 1889 of Book 558.
April 12: Lot 12, Skiway, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Hunter Fountain. Grantor: Hugh Fountain Jr., Catherine, Donnie, Gayle, James and Sheila Fountain. Excise tax: $550. Page 1932 of Book 558.
April 12: Lot 28, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth Welsh. Grantor: Christopher and Michelle Lyerly. Excise tax: $622. Page 1951 of Book 558.
April 12: Lot L23, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagle Mountain View, LLC. Grantor: Michael Hensley. Excise tax: $870. Page 1975 of Book 558.
April 12: Lot 4, (0.94 acres), Appletree Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Shawn Greer. Grantor: Gary, Virginia and Effie Ballard. Excise tax: $640. Page 1996 of Book 558.
April 12: Lot 216, Hickory Knoll, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward Bowers Jr., Brian Morris, The Estate Tax Exemption Trust, The Leslie M. Morris Jr. Revocable Trust, Leslie Morris, Jr. Grantor: Wendy and Leslie Morris, Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2032 of Book 558.
April 12: Lot 216, Hickory Knoll, Elk River, Banner Elk Banner Elk. Grantee: Frederick and Mary Porter. Grantor: Edward Bowers Jr., Brian Morris, The Estate Tax Exemption Trust, The Leslie M. Morris Jr. Revocable Trust, Leslie Morris, Jr. Excise tax: $3,518. Page 2035 of Book 558.
April 12: Lot S81, Sunset, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nathan and Johanna Kalons. Grantor: Michael Douglas LLC, Eagles Nest Holdings LLC, Elliott and Heather Harwell. Excise tax: $450. Page 2077 of Book 558.
April 13: Unit 24B, Week 20F, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $38. Page 2086 of Book 558.
April 13: Lot 16, Grandview, Linville. Grantee: Carmela and Cary Hensley. Grantor: Carroll and Teresa Proctor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2150 of Book 558.
April 13: Lot 28, Silver Spring Farm, Banner Elk. Grantee: D Jays, LLC. Grantor: Daniel Smith, Simone Schimek, George Meyer III, Janell Meyer and George Meyer Jr., The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $66. Page 2168 of Book 558.
April 13: One tract (3.41 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Sherry Banks, Tina Davis, Lisa Laning, Nancy McKinney. Grantor: Lydia Banks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2175 of Book 558.
April 13: Three tracts, Linville and Roaring Creek. Grantee: Randall and Loretta Burleson. Grantor: Randall and Loretta Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2179 of Book 558.
April 13: Two tracts (0.90 acres), Linville. Grantee: Rustik by Underwood Inc. Grantor: Braswell LLC. Excise tax: $760. Page 2241 of Book 558.
April 13: Unit 07C, Week 24, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk Grantee: Dennis Frazier and Carol Frazier. Grantor: Jo Sparks and Kenneth Sparks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2250 of Book 558.
April 13: Two tracts (14.75 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Brenda Byrd. Grantor: Brandy Byrd. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2264 of Book 558.
April 13: One tract (6.06 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Christopher and Suzanne McFee. Grantor: Mentha and Cindy McFee. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2274 of Book 558.
April 14: One tract (6.06 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Cindy McFee. Grantor: Mentha, Christopher and Suzanne McFee. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2277 of Book 558.
April 14: Lot 7, The Fish Camp, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sean Torgerson. Grantor: Wendy Nelson Torgerson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2286 of Book 558.
April 14: Unit 2A, Building 7, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jon and Dolores Hubertz. Grantor: Michael and Rosemarie Sommer. Excise tax: $1,060. Page 2302 of Book 558.
April 14: Lot 15, Apple Orchard Phase I, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas and Rebecca Westveer. Grantor: William and Kay Layton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2306 of Book 558.
April 14: Lot 4, Beech Mountain Falls, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Medrano. Grantor: Frank and Michele Stewart. Excise tax: $1,540. Page 2311 of Book 558.
April 14: One tract (0.89 acres), Linville. Grantee: Angela and Timothy Berry. Grantor: Angela Berry, Angela Aldridge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2339 of Book 558.
April 14: Lot 6, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frederick Spitzhoff Jr., Myra Spitzhoff, Frederick Matthew Spitzhoff, Jr. Revocable Trust, Myra Beth Hamrick Spitzhoff Revocable Trust. Grantor: Fred and Myra Spitzhoff. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2378 of Book 558.
April 14: Unit 4, Building C, Riveredge II Condominiums, Banner Elk, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Paula and Robert Boykin, Paula Jo Boykin Trust 2020 Amended and Restated. Grantor: Stuart and Loretta Sierra. Excise tax: $1,095. Page 2382 of Book 558.
April 15: Two tracts, Roseboro Road, Linville. Grantee: Charles Clotfelter. Grantor: James Clotfelter Jr., Caroline Clotfelter, The Caroline P. Clotfelter Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2393 of Book 558.
April 15: Unit 4, Building 7, Chestnut Ridge Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Evans Park, LLC. Grantor: Marjory Timothy, Bobby Billinger, David Timothy, Alberto Carbonilla Jr., Elisabeth and James McChesney, Marian Timothy. Excise tax: $453. Page 2419 of Book 558.
April 15: One tract (6 acres), Linville. Grantee: Betsy Cobb-Hughes. Grantor: Paul and Fay Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2425 of Book 558.
April 15: Unit A, Building 37, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: E.B. J. and Naomi Barfield. Grantor: James and Elizabeth Ronzo. Excise tax: $990. Page 2428 of Book 558.
April 15: Unit E109, Week 4, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anders Laitinen. Grantor: John and Geneva Keplinger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2431 of Book 558.
April 15: Unit E109, Week 4, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Anders and Leighta Lattinen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2433 of Book 558.
April 15: Three tracts (5.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cynthia Arnett. Grantor: Jackie Bryant. Excise tax: $90. Page 2435 of Book 558.
