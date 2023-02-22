The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 13: Lot 50, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Holt Family Properties of North America, LLC. Grantor: Stanley and Misty Holt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2238 of Book 585.
Feb. 13: Unit 3, Building 13, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jack Dolman Jr. and Marietta Dolman. Grantor: Richard and Vicki Franklin. Excise tax: $966. Page 2254 of Book 585.
Feb. 13: Unit A, Building 37, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Gallman. Grantor: EB Barfield Jr. and Naomi Barfield. Excise tax: $1,320. Page 2279 of Book 585.
Feb. 13: Two tracts (0.53 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: The Watauga Association, Inc. Grantor: Lisa, Tony, Dustin and Haven Smith, Ashley Willis. Excise tax: $518. Page 2321 of Book 585.
Feb. 13: Unit 2A, Building 19, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Vicki Franklin. Grantor: Ken and Lisa Deal. Excise tax: $1,480. Page 2348 of Book 585.
Feb. 13: One tract (0.62 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Suzanne Taylor, Gregory Taylor II, Logan Taylor. Grantor: Stanley Carver. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2355 of Book 585.
Feb. 13: Lot 1, Village at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: Garrett Development & Construction, LLC. Grantor: Timothy Conner. Excise tax: $248. Page 2357 of Book 585.
Feb. 14: Lot 51, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Metz Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantor: Roger and Amy Metz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2405 of Book 585.
Feb. 14: Unit D. Bldg 11, Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elaine Fingerhut. Grantor: Margarita Raimondo, Margarita Raimondo Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $946. Page 2439 of Book 585.
Feb. 15: Lot 32, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Carla Chamblee. Grantor: Katherine Gunter. Excise tax: $60. Page 2448 of Book 585.
Feb. 15: Lot 14, Unit 1, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Yariv Lioz. Grantor: Morris and Kathleen Lioz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2450 of Book 585.
Feb. 15: Lot 36A, Fox Meadow Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Angelina and Andrew Deprimio, Deprimio Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Karen Mercer, Karen Grant Mercer Trust. Excise tax: $1,170. Page 2454 of Book 585.
Feb. 15: Unit 4304, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michele and Edwin Womack. Grantor: Rafael Figueroa-Dugarte, Carla Prince-Bolivar. Excise tax: $286. Page 2459 of Book 585.
Feb. 15: Lot 6, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Laura Greene. Grantor: Susan and Brian Majors, Beverly Horton. Excise tax: $395. Page 2485 of Book 585.
Feb. 16: Lot 139, Block A, Mossy Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam and Sarah Houser. Grantor: Daniel and Taylor Shanklin. Excise tax: $1,230. Page 20 of Book 586.
Feb. 16: Lot 6 (0.83 acres), Apple Tree, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Mansel Karafili and Irisi Nini. Grantor: Terry and Diona Buchanan. Excise tax: $126. Page 59 of Book 586.
Feb. 17: One tract (0.72 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Andrew Mourglea. Grantor: Beverly Odom. Excise tax: $240. Page 63 of Book 586.
