The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 31: Lot 1, Forest Heights, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Bonnie McDonald, John McDonald Revocable Trust, Bonnie McDonald Revocable Trust. Grantor: John and Bonnie McDonald. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 811 of Book 583.
Oct. 31: Lot 5, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Blair Wormer, Blair Wormer Trust. Grantor: KCBW, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 829 of Book 583.
Oct. 31: Unit 44, Building J, Briarcliff Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tamara and Chad Melvin. Grantor: Colonial Village Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $376. Page 835 of Book 583.
Oct. 31: Lot 38, Phase B2, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Erik Finn. Grantor: Scott, Terrence and Wendy Finn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 861 of Book 583.
Oct. 31: Lot 3, Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Linville. Grantee: W. Neely and Linda Mallory. Grantor: Daniel and Lisa McGeough. Excise tax: $3,198. Page 871 of Book 583.
Oct. 31: One tract (6.38 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Louise Wollenhaupt. Grantor: RBG Developments, LLC. Excise tax: $1,820. Page 874 of Book 583.
Oct. 31: Unit 535, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Butterfly Daydream Properties, LLC. Grantor: Sean Earnesst, Kimberly and Sean Earnest. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 898 of Book 583.
Nov. 1: Lot 183, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Meghan Dube. Grantor: Allen and Jewel Chickering. Excise tax: $1,060. Page 933 of Book 583.
Nov. 1: Lot 27, Westerly Hills Section, Beech Mountain. Grantee: KMD Real Estate LLC. Grantor: The Beech Mountain Club. Excise tax: $16. Page 954 of Book 583.
Nov. 1: Lot 13, River Mountain, Cranberry. Grantee: Timothy Bruce. Grantor: Cindy and Tony Kirkman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 957 of Book 583.
Nov. 1: Lot 80, Lakeview Hills M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gary and Amy Bright. Grantor: Gary Bright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 962 of Book 583.
Nov. 1: See document for description. Grantee: D R Storage. Grantor: D R Storage, Denver Maltba. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 966 of Book 583.
Nov. 1: Two tracts (1.37 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lisa Church. Grantor: Keith and Patricia Tutterow. Excise tax: $20. Page 969 of Book 583.
Nov. 1: Two tracts (16.18 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Nicholas Daniels and Alice Carroll. Grantor: Ruth Travis, Mary Calloway, Mary B. Calloway Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 975 of Book 583.
Nov. 1: One tract (1.28 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Martha Jo Beasley and Elizabeth Rutledge. Grantor: Elsie Beasley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 979 of Book 583.
Nov. 1: Lot 3, Section 14, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Allen and Beatriz Gwyn. Grantor: Mack Sealy Jr. and Barbara Sealy. Excise tax: $470. Page 985 of Book 583.
Nov. 1: Lots 2 and 5, WM Ramsey Estate (2.06 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Marilyn De Filippi, The Marilyn Diann De Filippi Revocable Trust. Grantor: Marilyn De Filippi. Excise tax: $1. Page 1019 of Book 583.
Nov. 2: Lot 9, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: The F. Thomas West III Revocable Trust, F. Thomas West III. Grantor: Horsebottom Ridge, LLC. Excise tax: $330. Page 1040 of Book 583.
Nov. 2: Lot 31, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael Lane. Grantor: Karen Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1046 of Book 583.
Nov. 2: Lot O11, Overlook Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Katherine Wolfe, Don Krampe, Katherine Charlotte Wolfe, Katherine Charlotte Wolfe 2001 Trust. Grantor: Rebecca and David Bocker. Excise tax: $1,920. Page 1081 of Book 583.
Nov. 2: Apt. Unit 1, Bldg. 13, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: William and Hanley Roach. Grantor: Cary and Suzanne Williams. Excise tax: $1,573. Page 1091 of Book 583.
Nov. 2: Unit 3, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William and Luanne Liles. Grantor: Kathryn Liles. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1093 of Book 583.
Nov. 2: See document for description. Grantee: Stacy Wright. Grantor: Lynn and Stacy Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1095 of Book 583.
Nov. 2: Unit 1306, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: GA Jones Investments, LLC. Grantor: Glenda Hayley and Charles Hayley Jr. Excise tax: $260. Page 1100 of Book 583.
Nov. 2: One tract (0.25 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Wayne and Sue Byrd. Grantor: Samuel and Justin Eads, Justin Fields. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1103 of Book 583.
Nov. 2: Tract 3, One tract (2.00 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Bernard and Patricia Corbett. Grantor: Ted and Elwanda Cook. Excise tax: $44. Page 1116 of Book 583.
Nov. 3: See document for description. Grantee: William Sherman Jr., James Sherman, Anna Lindsay and Robert Lewis. Grantor: William Sherman, Jr. and William D. Sherman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1128 of Book 583.
Nov. 3: Unit C, Building 20, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Courtney Clem. Grantor: Jeffrey and Tammie Garstecki. Excise tax: $998. Page 1131 of Book 583.
Nov. 3: Lot WR-18, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul Dejesse Jr. and Lisa Dejesse. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $410. Page 1134 of Book 583.
Nov. 3: Lot 30A, Linville River Farm, Fish Camp, Altamont. Grantee: Wanda and Joseph Boncek. Grantor: Larry and Cindy Sexton. Excise tax: $730. Page 1137 of Book 583.
Nov. 3: Lot 31, Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Allan Smith III and Melodee Smith. Grantor: Sherman Stanley III and Jodi Stanley. Excise tax: $285. Page 1162 of Book 583.
Nov. 3: Lot G-42, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Philip Cox, The Philip Austin Cox Living Trust. Grantor: Stephen and Shelley Cors. Excise tax: $4,800. Page 1167 of Book 583.
Nov. 4: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $248. Page 1280 of Book 583.
Nov. 4: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $310. Page 1283 of Book 583.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.