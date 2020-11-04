The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 26: Unit 201F, Week 45, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shanna Sumpter. Grantor: Richard and Mary Mouery. Excise tax: $1. Page 332 of Book 551.
Oct. 26: Unit 3, Bldg. 1, Shallowford Walk Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bradford and Lori Brown. Grantor: Scott and Taylor Kalister, Taylor K. Kalister Special Needs Irrecovable Trust. Excise tax: $232. Page 335 of Book 551.
Oct. 26: One tract (20 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Hannah Holcomb, Catherine Phillips. Grantor: Freda Sanders, Marlene and Luther Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 386 of Book 551.
Oct. 26: One tract (1.89 acres), Linville. Grantee: Carl and Sarah Frost. Grantor: Bruce Pendergast. Excise tax: $1,420. Page 390 of Book 551.
Oct. 26: Lot 17, Parkway Trails, Linville. Grantee: Martha Watkins, Martha T. Watkins Living Trust, Renee and Mitchell Dixon. Grantor: Thomas and Mary Brandle. Excise tax: $776. Page 397 of Book 551.
Oct. 26: Lot G-20, Great Camp at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: North Shore Holdings LLC. Grantor: Z Lodge, LLC. Excise tax: $590. Page 399 of Book 551.
Oct. 26: Apt. 6, Bldg, 27, Cluster G, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Rogers Howell II, Victoria Howell. Grantor: Lou Ann Lindsay. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 406 of Book 551.
Oct. 26: Lot 153, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: James and Allison Chatman. Grantor: Craig and Kathryn Greven. Excise tax: $1,320. Page 430 of Book 551.
Oct. 26: Lot VR-13, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Tiffany Thomas. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $660. Page 459 of Book 551.
Oct. 26: Unit 1, Bldg. D, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elizabeth and Joshua Cleghorn. Grantor: Glen and Jennifer Howard. Excise tax: $376. Page 486 of Book 551.
Oct. 26: Lot 38, Phase 2, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Sandra Testani, Testani Living Trust. Grantor: Lynne Thomson. Excise tax: $900. Page 505 of Book 551.
Oct. 26: Lot 81, Skiway, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Steven Yager and Kenneth Neeld. Grantor: Michael and Kimberly Shahbazi. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 507 of Book 551.
Oct. 26: Lot 88, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Glen and Jennifer Howard. Grantor: Christopher and Debbie Johnson. Excise tax: $680. Page 509 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: Lot 24, Silver Springs Farm Residential, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason and Anna Lisk. Grantor: Banner Manor Corp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 612 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: One tract (0.51 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Mark, Melissa and Julio Perez Jr. Grantor: John and Patsy Waldrop. Excise tax: $370. Page 620 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: Unit C, Bldg. 5, Ski County Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bambi and George Holland. Grantor: Deborah Dlugose. Excise tax: $145. Page 653 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: One tract (0.94 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Bryan and Margaret Gonzalez, Gonzalez Living Trust. Grantor: Bryan and Margaret Gonzalez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 658 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: Unit 1308, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jill Cash, The Jill Durfee Cash Revocable Trust. Grantor: Deborah Sheffield. Excise tax: $94. Page 661 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: Lot 1, River Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: SSGA, LLC. Grantor: Soft Bottom LLC. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 665 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: Lot 41, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Justin and Jaime Kilby, John and Elaine Roberts. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $360. Page 676 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: Lot 4, Unit 10, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: James and Joy Themides. Grantor: Bernard and Michaela Segall. Excise tax: $2,100. Page 691 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: See document for description. Grantee: Neil and Leigh Shepherd. Grantor: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Alta Residential Solutions, LLC. Excise tax: $345. Page 723 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: One tract (2.75 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Sherry Myers and Tamela Knowles. Grantor: Dvaid and Rita Clark. Excise tax: $88. Page 749 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: Lot 129, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Carl and Jane Sigmon. Grantor: William and Henrietta Smith. Excise tax: $170. Page 755 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: Lot A, Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jay and Michelle Lloyd. Grantor: Terry Nance, Silvia Sousa. Excise tax: $950. Page 758 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: Two tracts (2.36 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: BE-700 Main, LLC. Grantor: Jessie Dale. Excise tax: $490. Page 772 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: Unit 20, Building C, Snow Lake Country Homes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory and Carolyne Baber. Grantor: Adam Englert. Excise tax: $510. Page 777 of Book 551.
Oct. 27: Lot 91, Second Section, Headwaters, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Headwaters Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Frank, Jane, Grace and Colton Brown. Excise tax: $70. Page 798 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Lot 4, Grandmother View, Linville. Grantee: Telephus LLC. Grantor: Thomas and Katherine Ewing. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 808 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: One tract (1.34 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Jacqueline Knipper. Grantor: Mark and Linda Kaiser. Excise tax: $460. Page 828 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Lot 39, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matey LLC. Grantor: John Charles Gilmer Sr., John Charles Gilmer Jr. Excise tax: $3,790. Page 834 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Lot 202, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey Howe Sr. and Kathy Howe. Grantor: Elmar and Judith Schmidinger. Excise tax: $54. Page 839 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Unit 47, Bldg. J, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Evelyn and Jeffrey Johnson. Grantor: Evelyn and Jeffrey Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 843 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Week 46, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Bigliardi, Richard Francis Bigliardi Living Trust. Grantor: Richard Bigliardi. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 846 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Lot 20, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Craig and Kathryn Greven. Grantor: Patricia and Jack Hinds, Jack Hazen Hinds Family Trust, Patricia Jane Hinds Trust. Excise tax: $1,710. Page 881 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Lot 44, B Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James Tomberlin Jr. and Athena Tomberlin. Grantor: William and Susan Flaherty. Excise tax: $350. Page 899 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Lot 45, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Christine Volk, Phillip Curry. Grantor: Mary Settembrini. Excise tax: $90. Page 903 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: One tract (2 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Stacey, Susan and Leonard Clark. Grantor: Jennifer Hardin, Jennifer Clark. Excise tax: $100. Page 906 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Lot O-22, Overlook Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kodiak Cabin LLC. Grantor: Baige Edens and Aaron Gray. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 924 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Unit 08G, Week 41, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association Inc. Grantor: Doug and Ella Garland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 926 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Unit 03C, Week 4, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Carl Ackerman Jr. and Christine Ackerman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 929 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Lot R12, Ridgeline Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Held, Lisa Held, Brandt and Lisa Held Family Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $320. Page 932 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, Mountain Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugarview Cabin Retreat LLC. Grantor: Mayra Parenta, Plinio Medina. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 955 of Book 551.
Oct. 28: Lot ES-49, Eagle Springs, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC Grantor: Kathleen Laughlin. Excise tax: $200. Page 959 of Book 551.
Oct. 29: Lot VR-6 and VR-2, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Banner Elk Ventures LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $660. Page 969 of Book 551.
Oct. 29: Lot 228, GF Co., Linville. Grantee: Neal and Jessica Blinde. Grantor: Roger and Linda Perry. Excise tax: $670. Page 983 of Book 551.
Oct. 29: See document for description. Grantee: Robert and Lori Souther, Souther Living Trust. Grantor: Robert and Lori Souther. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 987 of Book 551.
Oct. 29: Lot 5, Sourwood Knoll Road, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Demick & Associates LLC. Grantor: Dolphus Ramseur Jr. and Dana Ramseur. Excise tax: $850. Page 993 of Book 551.
Oct. 29: One tract (1.05 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ralph and Susan Eller. Grantor: Kenneth Boyles. Excise tax: $14. Page 1010 of Book 551.
Oct. 29: One tract (5.274 acres), Linville. Grantee: Paul and Fabiana Lehmann. Grantor: David and Toni Langhorne. Excise tax: $600. Page 1013 of Book 551.
Oct. 29: Lot 27, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan and Madeline McGiverin. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1016 of Book 551.
Oct. 29: Lot 2, Tynecastle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Krista Schmidt. Grantor: Elie and Jennifer Hage, Elie Hage and Jennifer Hage Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,290. Page 1022 of Book 551.
Oct. 29: Lot 96, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan and Nicole Murphy. Grantor: John Martin Jr. and Jackie Martin. Excise tax: $800. Page 1048 of Book 551.
Oct. 29: Lot 25, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Terry and Kathryn Haseman. Grantor: David and Clarinda Roe. Excise tax: $1,940. Page 1088 of Book 551.
Oct. 30: Lot 34, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edhem Foric and Rebecca Lynch. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC, Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $290. Page 1092 of Book 551.
Oct. 30: Two tracts, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Metro Real Estate. Grantor: Substitute Trustee Services, Inc., Tammy and George Delaura. Excise tax: $146. Page 1122 of Book 551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.