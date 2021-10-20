The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 11: Four tracts, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy. Grantor: Innovative Investments of Florida, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1041 of Book 567.
Oct. 11: One tract (1.12 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Adam Beuttell. Grantor: William Beuttell Sr. and Billie Beuttell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1046 of Book 567.
Oct. 11: Lot ES-70, Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stone Hedge Creek, LLC. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy. Excise tax: $370. Page 1073 of Book 567.
Oct. 11: Lot 5, Cabin Ridge, Avery. Grantee: Jason and Mindy Thompson. Grantor: John and Tamara Jones. Excise tax: $600. Page 1084 of Book 567.
Oct. 11: Lot 73, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Jennifer Schwartz. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 1108 of Book 567.
Oct. 11: Unit 2216, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shirley Everhart, Shirley Ann David Everhart Trust. Grantor: Audra and Kerry Pope, Danica and Jeffrey Ross. Excise tax: $370. Page 1129 of Book 567.
Oct. 11: Unit A, Building 31, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeff Emanuelson. Grantor: Bonnie and Neil Weinreb, Bonnie Weinreb Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,098. Page 1137 of Book 567.
Oct. 11: Unit 4, Building D, Elk Knob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Doctor Family Trust, Steven and Loretta Doctor. Grantor: Ronald and Debra Parr. Excise tax: $1,650. Page 1142 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: Unit 24C, Week 21, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Frances and Gregory Cox. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1147 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: One tract (23 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sandy Allen Jr. Grantor: Sandy Allen Jr. and Jena Allen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1157 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: Lot 65, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Asma Islam. Grantor: Jindra Vylet. Excise tax: $90. Page 1160 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: Lot 76, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Heather Steins. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $360. Page 1164 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: One tract (2.02 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Donna Pham and Cory Spiers. Grantor: Larry and Nina McKinney. Excise tax: $116. Page 1193 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: Unit 3128, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Adam and Tracy Zart. Grantor: David and Paula Akers. Excise tax: $280. Page 1195 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: One tract (50 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Charles Calloway Jr. Grantor: Louise Calloway. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1212 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: One tract (2.06 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Brittany Calloway. Grantor: Louise Calloway. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1215 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: One tract (1.6 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Charles Calloway Jr. Grantor: Louise Calloway. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1218 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: One tract (8.66 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Brandy Calloway. Grantor: Louise Calloway. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1221 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: One tract (45 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Dustin Calloway. Grantor: Louise Calloway. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1224 of Book 566
Oct. 12: Three tracts, Linville. Grantee: Drew Hoffman and Rachelle Beshears. Grantor: Linville Summer, LLC. Excise tax: $2,000. Page 1230 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: Unit B, Building 4, Reserve II at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Werner and Theresa Vetsch. Grantor: Thomas and Belinda Lang. Excise tax: $1,040. Page 1236 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: Unit 4D, Week 5, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Janice and John Hayes. Excise tax: $3. Page 1244 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: Unit 2115, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Benjamin and Elizabeth Chandler. Grantor: Deborah Briggs. Excise tax: $345. Page 1246 of Book 567.
Oct. 12: Lot 3, Chestnut Woods, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael McNeely and Christie Love. Grantor: Alice Gohl, Juergen Brockmann, Juergen Brockmann Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,600. Page 1271 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Lot 26, Running Bear Circle, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronald and Deidre Lutz. Grantor: Banner RE, LLC. Excise tax: $1,590. Page 1296 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: One tract (15.58 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cheryl and Stjepan Andric. Grantor: Cheryl Andric, Cheryl Untz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1334 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Lot VV-1, Vineyard Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Perry and Lorrie Anderson. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1369 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Unit B, Building 8, The Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Mary Parker. Grantor: Charles Piccirilli and Mildred Dravich. Excise tax: $860. Page 1373 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: One tract (0.174 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Marjorie and Charles Hyatt. Grantor: Thelma McLean. Excise tax: $19. Page 1376 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: One tract (0.143 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantor: Thelma McLean. Excise tax: $134. Page 1379 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Lot 4, Section 10-A, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Julian and Deborah Bunn. Grantor: Judith Seymour, Sherman Tracy, The Judith A. Seymour Trust, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $375. Page 1382 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Lot VR35, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest. Grantee: Christopher and Jill Benson, Erik and Devon Bjorklund. Grantor: Christopher and Jill Benson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1389 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Lot 53, Oak Hills Subdivision, Carolina Caribbean, Linville. Grantee: Steve and Kristie Payne. Grantor: Italo and Angie Intriago. Excise tax: $362. Page 1416 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Unit 2924, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rick and Suzanne Robinette. Grantor: Robert Banner. Excise tax: $630. Page 1433 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Lot 19, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles Rubin, Charles E. Rubin Revocable Trust. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $30. Page 1437 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Lot ES13, Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Laura and Paul Kohler. Grantor: C2K, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1439 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Lot 19, Headwaters at Banner Elk. Grantee: The Headwaters Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Charles Rubin, Charles E. Rubin Revocable Trust, Bob McGannon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1442 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Unit 4, Building B, The Timbers Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Derek and Erica Idstein. Grantor: Hamiter Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $466. Page 1446 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Lot 68, B Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William Gutknecht, Lisa McCutcheon-Gutknecht. Grantor: William and Shirley McCutcheon, The McCutcheon Living Trust. Excise tax: $320. Page 1470 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: One tract (134.21 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Inc. Grantor: Patricia and Rhudy Johnson, Brickie and Robert Heaton, Rebecca Mitchell. Excise tax: $1,560. Page 1475 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Unit 3, Building 1, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Donald and Barbara Woodruff. Grantor: Michael Keller. Excise tax: $580. Page 1482 of Book 567.
Oct. 13: Two tracts (1.02 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Rogelio Uribe. Grantor: Ronnie and Margaret Hughes. Excise tax: $250. Page 1489 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: One tract (0.39 acres), Linville. Grantee: James Rogers and Amber Williams. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $4. Page 1588 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: Lot 10, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sunset Properties & Investments LLC. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $340. Page 1592 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: Two tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and D. Sullivan Moseley. Grantor: Frederick Kraus, Carmen and Bonita Douthwaite, Bonita Guy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1596 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: Unit 1, Building 9, Chestnut Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Geoffrey and Sherry Schofield, Schofield Family Trust. Grantor: BJ & S Properties LLC. Excise tax: $727. Page 1600 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: One tract (5.36 acres), Linville. Grantee: Richard Phillips. Grantor: Denise and Rick Henson. Excise tax: $68. Page 1657 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: Unit 1607, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Joan Hice. Grantor: Mark and Lisa Coolidge. Excise tax: $460. Page 1663 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: Four tracts, Linville. Grantee: Charles and Deborah McAlpin, McAlpin Family Trust. Grantor: Charles and Deborah McAlpin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1679 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: Lot 53, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Kimberley Garove. Grantor: Chris and Ashlyn Bertolina. Excise tax: $300. Page 1684 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: One tract (0.52 acres), Linville. Grantee: Truman Hobbs Jr. Grantor: Truman Hobbs Jr. and Debbie Hobbs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1686 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: Lot 80, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Harold Markle, Gabrielle Markle. Grantor: Reginald Hill, Anita Hill. Excise tax: $292. Page 1692 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: Lot 208, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Holly Lupo. Grantor: JMB Real Estate Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 1709 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: Two tracts (3.07 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Thomas Clotfelter. Grantor: Darrell Clark. Excise tax: $234. Page 1720 of Book 567.
Oct. 14: Three tracts, Fox Pointe Too, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Melinda Kolar. Grantor: Gene and Susanne Myers. Excise tax: $600. Page 1727 of Book 567.
Oct. 15: Unit 3727, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tristan Williams. Grantor: John and Lisbeth Smith. Excise tax: $450. Page 1757 of Book 567.
