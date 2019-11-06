The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 25: One tract (3.55 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: HCS-Banner Elk, LLC. Grantor: High Country Square, Inc. Excise tax: $3,700. Page 2273 of Book 536.
Oct. 25: Lot S46A, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nathan and Lowell Kirkman. Grantor: ADE 783 LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2301 of Book 536.
Oct. 25: Lot ES-57, Eagle Springs at The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Trent and Leann Milligan. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 2324 of Book 536.
Oct. 25: Lot ES-59, Eagle Springs at The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jayson and Jennie Lyon. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $220. Page 2327 of Book 536.
Oct. 25: Lot 143, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Virgil and Freda Harris. Grantor: Kathleen and Gene Porter. Excise tax: $140. Page 2332 of Book 536.
Oct. 28: Unit 1202, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michael Pannil, Michael Jon Pannil Revocable Trust. Grantor: Sohrab and Colleen Afsari. Excise tax: $78. Page 15 of Book 537.
Oct. 28: Lot 20, Harbor Heights, Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Joanna Balcome. Grantor: Stephen Balcom, The Powers Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 21 of Book 537.
Oct. 28: Lot S-52A, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cynthia Bailes. Grantor: MAV Investments LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 25 of Book 537.
Oct. 28: Lot S-53A, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Leigh Schweser. Grantor: MAV Investments LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 28 of Book 537.
Oct. 28: One tract (2 acres), Linville. Grantee: Christopher and Angela Maya. Grantor: Olivia Steele. Excise tax: $600. Page 59 of Book 537.
Oct. 28: Apartment 2, Building 31, Cluster J, Grandfather Lodge Company, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Margaret Hart, Robert Eric Hart Revocable Trust, Margaret Valentine Hart Revocable Trust. Grantor: Robert and Margaret Hart. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 78 of Book 537.
Oct. 28: Lot 138, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James and Catherine Harrison, James Harrison and Catherine Harrison Living Trust. Grantor: James and Catherine Harrison. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 100 of Book 537.
Oct. 29: Unit A, Brookhill II Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Barbara Rosasco. Grantor: Edward Rosaco. The Edward Rosasco Amended and Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $100. Page 147 of Book 537.
Oct. 29: Lot 38, Section 1, Seven Devils Resort Property, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam Mankin. Grantor: Jeanne and Richard Findlater. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 151 of Book 537.
Oct. 29: Unit 3228, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Luis Fleury-Guzman. Grantor: Micheal Hood, Vickie Hood, Carol Hood. Excise tax: $88. Page 160 of Book 537.
Oct. 29: Tract 3 and 4, Toe River. Grantee: Gordon Aldridge. Grantor: Lewie Aldridge. Excise tax: $423. Page 174 of Book 537.
Oct. 29: Lot 134, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Keith and Suzanne Orschell, The Suzanne and Keith Orschell Living Trust. Grantor: Keith and Suzanne Orschell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 177 of Book 537.
Oct. 29: Tract one (9.4 acres) and Tract two (0.11 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Ralph and Tony Burleson. Grantor: Elizabeth and Marshall Sowders. Excise tax: $20. Page 181 of Book 537.
Oct. 29: Tract one (1.12 acres) and Tract two (0.38 acres), Linville. Grantee: Judith Violet and John Wofford. Grantor: Judith Violet. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 187 of Book 537.
Oct. 29: Lot 2, The Cabins at Eagles Nest Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Robbie Carnaggio. Grantor: J3 Real Estate, LLC. Excise tax: $3,650. Page 190 of Book 537.
Oct. 29: Three tracts, Wilson Creek and Linville. Grantee: Robinson Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantor: James and Amy Robinson, Sarah and William Kinney, David and Kay Robinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 297 of Book 537.
Oct. 29: Unit 51, Building J, Briarcliff Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dusty and William Britt. Grantor: Andres Farach. Excise tax: $150. Page 333 of Book 537.
Oct. 29: Lot 10, Alpine Creek, Cranberry. Grantee: Mark and Mary Hewett. Grantor: Barbara Glickstein, The Glickstein Family Joint Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $50. Page 351 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: Lot BHW-86, Buckeye Hill West Section, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Town of Beech Mountain. Grantor: Charles and Virginia Hall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 356 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: One tract (1.51 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Sawyer Avery, Waightstill Avery III, Dawn Avery. Grantor: Linda McKinney and Robert Taylor. Excise tax: $220. Page 359 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: One tract (30.507 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Growers Choice, LLC. Grantor: Tony and Judy Franklin. Excise tax: $611. Page 373 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: Townhome Unit 202, Bear Run, Linville. Grantee: Nancy West, Nancy Anderson West Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Thomas and Jane Huber. Excise tax: $684. Page 387 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: One tract (3.32 acres), Linville. Grantee: Christon Clark. Grantor: Avery County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Excise tax: $43. Page 389 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: Lot 132, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Adair Beutel. Grantor: Robert and Margaret Smathers. Excise tax: $1743. Page 403 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: Unit 2, Building A, Greystone Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Randal and Barbara Williams. Grantor: Barbara Peterson. Excise tax: $665. Page 420 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: One tract (0.34 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Thomas Lusk and Laura Crowe. Grantor: Linda McKinney and Robert Taylor. Excise tax: $4. Page 424 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: One tract, Avery. Grantee: Clifton Winker. Grantor: Darrel Winkler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 426 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: Lot 26, Section 4, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tom and Stacey Dombalis. Grantor: Eugene Berkey, Francine Berkey, Shari Berkey, Maria Bagiotti. Excise tax: $333. Page 431 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: Four lots, North Roanoke Street, Town of Linville, Linville. Grantee: Lanie and Michael Wood. Grantor: Pam Smith, Pamela Smith. Excise tax: $536. Page 449 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: Lot 33, The Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Doni Prosper LLP. Grantor: Steven and Blanche Koegler. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 468 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: Lot 145-8, Mill Pond Manor Townhomes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Caset Morris. Grantor: John Morris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 476 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: Lot 231, Highlands Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John Simmons III. Grantor: Norman Butwell. Excise tax: $69. Page 488 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: Unit 20, Building E, The Glen Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Janne Cates. Grantor: DST of Polk County, LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 512 of bool 537.
Oct. 30: Unit B, Building 36, The Reserve at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Owens. Grantor: David and Maria Bond. Excise tax: $710. Page 532 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: One tract (0.57 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Phillip and Renee Barrier. Grantor: Sylvia and George Jones. Excise tax: $36. Page 546 of Book 537.
Oct. 30: Lot L-4, the Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Silverelm Lake, LLC. Grantor: The Lazy Moose Lodge at Eagles, LLC. Excise tax: $892. Page 550 of Book 537.
Oct. 31: One tract (9.006 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Jeffrey and Sharon Vance. Grantor: Kenneth and Connie Dellinger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 568 of Book 537.
Oct. 31: One tract (6 acres), Avery. Grantee: Jimmy and Brenda Buchanan. Grantor: Loretta Buchanan, Charles Buchanan, Linda Buchanan, William Buchanan, Betty Buchanan, Juanita Buchanan, Jeter Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 573 of Book 537.
Oct. 31: One tract (1.14 acres), Linville. Grantee: Linville Resorts, Inc. Grantor: Serena Smith, Paul Smith, Jane Peklenk, Stephen Peklenk, Ronald Fitz, Theodore Randolph, Diane Piraino, Mary Hanson, Victor Hanson, Randolph Fitz, James Randolph. Excise tax: $1,222. Page 576 of Book 537.
Oct. 31: Two tracts, Avery. Grantee: Blue Ridge Business Solutions, LLC. Grantor: Nancy and Rufus McAden, Phyllis and Thomas Brown. Excise tax: $1,300. Page 597 of Book 537.
Oct. 31: Lot 24, 25, 26, 27 28 and 29, Linville. Grantee: Anne Powell. Grantor: Cynthia Patterson, Elizabethann Barrier, Vivian Vannoy. Excise tax: $350. Page 640 of Book 537.
Oct. 31: Lot 105, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Hector Cuenca, Guillermina Cuenca, Guillermina Nunez Cuenca Revocable Trust. Grantor: Carol Tomlinson. Excise tax: $170. Page 648 of Book 537.
Oct. 31: Unit 3222, Pinnacle Inn Country Club and Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David Spain, Linda Spain, David and Linda Spain Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Daniel and Andrea Saunders. Excise tax: $160. Page 650 of Book 537.
Nov. 1: Three tracts, Avery. Grantee: Carolyn Muckelvene. Grantor: James Penley, Carolyn Penley, Walter Penley and Linda Penley. Excise tax: $400. Page 695 of Book 537.
Nov. 1: Lot S-42 of the Sunset Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Gisele Woodward, The Woodward Living Trust. Grantor: Michael and Sarah Kaminski. Excise tax: $720. Page 715 of Book 537.
Nov. 1: Lot 5, Mountain Glen Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Emily and Phillip Pritchett. Grantor: Franklin and Nola Lentz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 718 of Book 537.
Nov. 1: Two parcels, Linville. Grantee: Joseph Hampton, Joseph Hampton Revocable Trust. Grantor: Joseph Hampton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 720 of Book 537.
Nov. 1: Tract one (1 acres), tract two (2.14 acres), tract three (2.04 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Trey and Bethany Wolfe. Grantor: Troy and Bette Clark. Excise tax: $40. Page 726 of Book 537.
Nov. 1: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Sharon Banner and Brandon Hodges. Grantor: Sharon Banner, Mitchell Banner, James Tatum, Rebecca Tatum, Sondra Parlier, Jeffrey Parlier, Susan Simmons and John Simmons. Excise tax: $100. Page 733 of Book 537.
