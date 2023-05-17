The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 4: Lot 25, Silver Springs Farm Residential, Banner Elk. Grantee: Maurine and Kathryn Bartlett. Grantor: Daniel Smith, Simone Schimek, George Meyer III, Janell Meyer, George Meyer Jr., The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,300. Page 836 of Book 588.
May 4: Two tracts (1.38 acres), Avery. Grantee: Bryan and Trela Watson, Heather Starkey. Grantor: Bryan and Trela Watson, Heather Starkey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 849 of Book 588.
May 4: Unit 3208, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Raghavendra Kandi, Ranadneer Mada and Nishee Rudrabhatla. Grantor: Adam and Amanda Bokesch. Excise tax: $470. Page 859 of Book 588.
May 5: Lot CA-21, Camp Eagles Nest Village SE, Banner Elk. Grantee: JC Price Holdings LLC. Grantor: Jeffrey and Michelle Kobryn. Excise tax: $1,735. Page 883 of Book 588.
May 8: Lot 26, Slopesider, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Knott Real Estate Holdings LLC. Grantor: Theodore Smith III and Jessica Smith. Excise tax: $640. Page 912 of Book 588.
May 8: Lot 10, Clear Creek, Toe River. Grantee: John Mercer, Nicole Brenteson, Mercer-Brenteson Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: John and JC Mercer and Nicole Brenteson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 936 of Book 588.
May 8: Lot 20, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Mercer, Nicole Brenteson, Mercer-Brenteson Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: John and JC Mercer and Nicole Brenteson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 939 of Book 588.
May 8: Unit 2416, Sugar Top Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susie Ford, Gilbert Ford Jr. Grantor: Hannah and David Brownlow. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 964 of Book 588.
May 8: Unit 2416, Sugar Top Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Renee Irons. Grantor: Hannah and David Brownlow. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 966 of Book 588.
May 8: One tract (1.035 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Michael and Ashley Peterson. Grantor: Plumtree River Ranch, LLC. Excise tax: $34. Page 968 of Book 588.
May 8: Lot 168, Laurel Hills, Land Harbor. Grantee: Benjamin McKeever IV and Laura McKeever. Grantor: Benjamin McKeever IV, Laura and Linda McKeever, Linda Lee McKeever Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1029 of Book 588.
May 8: Lot 168, Laurel Hills, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Charles McReynolds, Laura McKeever, McReynolds-McKeever Revocable Trust. Grantor: Benjamin McKeever IV, Kathleen and Laura McKeever, Charles McReynolds. Excise tax: $185. Page 1034 of Book 588.
May 8: Two tracts (1.23 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael Hughes, Melissa Nelson-Hughes. Grantor: Michael Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1037 of Book 588.
May 8: One tract (1.00 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Barry Sutton. Grantor: Something More Properties, Inc., Anita McMillian, Barry Sutton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1039 of Book 588.
May 8: Unit 1B, Building 18, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Deborah Gyarmathy. Grantor: Richard and Elizabeth Epstein. Excise tax: $1,050. Page 1044 of Book 588.
May 9: Unit 1, Bldg. D, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dorothy Gandy. Grantor: Zinerva White Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1054 of Book 588.
May 9: Unit 100C, Week 25, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Richard and Martine Waters, David and Karen Pieters. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1056 of Book 588.
May 9: Lot 5, Grey Fox Ridge and Lot 3, Fox Meadow Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gene and Susanne Myers. Grantor: Anthony Di Santi and Michael Parkinson. Excise tax: $411. Page 1061 of Book 588.
May 9: Unit 2, Week 6, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Michael and Denise Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1065 of Book 588.
May 9: Unit 201A, Week 11, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Laura, Cindy and Julie Morris. Grantor: Laura Morris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1067 of Book 588.
May 9: One tract (17 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Bobby and Robert Ramsey, Karen Rominger. Grantor: Bobby Ramsey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1087 of Book 588.
May 9: One tract (1.71 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Bobby and Robert Ramsey, Karen Rominger. Grantor: Bobby Ramsey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1090 of Book 588.
May 9: One tract (3.71 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Bobby and Robert Ramsey, Karen Rominger. Grantor: Bobby Ramsey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1093 of Book 588.
May 9: Unit 2215, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Scott and Vanessa Muir. Grantor: Kurt Lutz and Timea Pruner. Excise tax: $456. Page 1123 of Book 588.
May 10: Unit 5, Snowy Creek Townhomes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Appy Trails, LLC. Grantor: Adrian and Tammy Littlejohn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1161 of Book 588.
May 10: Lot 88, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hailey Shawron. Grantor: Lucas Parrett and Hailey Shawron. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1165 of Book 588.
May 10: One tract (10.056 acres), Avery. Grantee: Derrick and Vanessa Whisel. Grantor: Midland Trust Company, Paola Navarrete, Paola Navarrete #1708387. Excise tax: $194. Page 1173 of Book 588.
May 10: Lot 11, Slopesider, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Helen Adams. Grantor: Round Boys, LLC Excise tax: $1,500. Page 1186 of Book 588.
May 10: Unit C, Building 60, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Johnson. Grantor: Virginia Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1189 of Book 588.
May 10: One tract (1.02 acres), Avery. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Robert Horner, Jan Visintainer. Excise tax: $60. Page 1221 of Book 588.
May 10: One tract (1.80 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Shane Koerber and Jessica Clark. Grantor: Gary and Sherry Willis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1225 of Book 588.
May 10: One tract (1.08 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Christy Calloway, Jason Calloway Jr. Grantor: David Webb. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1227 of Book 588.
May 10: One tract (0.80 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Irish Capital, LLC. Grantor: Warren and Colette Wakeman, Warren E. Wakeman and Colette G. Wakeman Trust. Excise tax: $300. Page 1229 of Book 588.
May 10: Lot 1, Unit 6, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: 602 Ridge LLC. Grantor: Thomas West III, The F. Thomas West III Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1244 of Book 588.
May 11: Lot 14, Alpine Creek, Cranberry. Grantee: Sylvain Embden, Carol Watermeyer, The Carol A. Watermeyer Revocable Trust. Grantor: Carol Watermeyer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1253 of Book 588.
May 11: Lot 20, Clear Creek, Toe River. Grantee: Edward White. Grantor: Elevate Land Partners II LLC. Excise tax: $50. Page 1257 of Book 588.
May 11: Unit 37, Bldg. H, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: George and Mary Wahab. Grantor: Malinda Boren, Malinda K. Boren Revocable Family Trust. Excise tax: $380. Page 1278 of Book 588.
May 11: Lot 183, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: DTT Adventures, LLC. Grantor: Jeffrey and Meghan Dube. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1281 of Book 588.
May 11: Unit 2, Building 1, Chestnut Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Jill Mozier. Grantor: Edna, Wayne and James Grubbs. Excise tax: $580. Page 1306 of Book 588.
May 12: One tract (15.58 acres), Linville. Grantee: Wilson and Hannah Hayworth. Grantor: Cheryl and Stjepan Andric. Excise tax: $640. Page 1312 of Book 588.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.