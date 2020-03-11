The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 2: Two lots (1.85 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Connie Ray. Grantor: The State Board of the Western North Carolina Church of God at Spruce Pine, Ronald Lackey Sr., Troy Wilhelm and CL Brasfield. Excise tax: $139. Page 81 of Book 541.
March 2: Lot 7, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher Daly, The Christopher J. Daly Revocable Trust, Elizabeth Daly, The Elizabeth F. Daly Revocable Trust. Grantor: Christopher and Elizabeth Daly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 90 of Book 541.
March 2: Unit 100C, Week 23, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Richard and Anna Kearns. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 92 of Book 541.
March 2: Lot B, Section 4, Linville Riverbend RV Park, Altamont. Grantee: Rick and Deena Harris. Grantor: Mountain Recreation LLC. Excise tax: $31. Page 94 of Book 541.
March 2: Lot H10, Heritage Ridge, Headwaters, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Wendy Reaves. Grantor: KFJ Limited Partnership, Opanana LLC. Excise tax: $420. Page 97 of Book 541.
March 2: Unit 3110, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: William Carter. Grantor: Martha and Manuel Rodrigo. Excise tax: $111. Page 112 of Book 541.
March 2: Unit 100A, Week 12, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Susan Stouffer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 132 of Book 541.
March 2: Two parcels (0.99 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dale Kidder. Grantor: Dale Kidder and Sheria Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 134 of Book 541.
March 2: Unit 103D, Week 34, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: William and Emily Lacina. Excise tax: $10. Page 138 of Book 541.
March 2: One tract (41.92 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Travis Cornett. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 142 of Book 541.
March 2: One tract (7.47 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Kurt Murrey. Grantor: Jonathan and Nancy Johnson, Nancy R. Johnson Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $23. Page 145 of Book 541.
March 2: Unit 100B, Week 40, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Mary Clogher. Excise tax: $10. Page 148 of Book 541.
March 3: Unit 106G, Week 44, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Danielle Maracle. Grantor: Natale Carolini. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 162 of Book 541.
March 3: One tract (14.24 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Billy and Angela Berry. Grantor: Mark, Christopher and Taylor Eggers, Melissa Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 180 of Book 541.
March 3: One tract (13.18 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Taylor Eggers. Grantor: Mark, Christopher and Taylor Eggers and Melissa Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 183 of Book 541.
March 3: Unit 4, Building K, Glen II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vergie Guinn. Grantor: Vergie and Wallace Guinn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 198 of Book 541.
March 3: Unit 425, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ryan and Stephanie Phillips. Grantor: Polk/Shiplett Properties LLC. Excise tax: $340. Page 201 of Book 541.
March 3: One tract (22.8 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Steve and Tiffany Gilliam. Grantor: Avery Timber Resources LLC. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 234 of Book 541.
March 3: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 242 of Book 541.
March 3: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 245 of Book 541.
March 3: One tract (8.15 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Robin Montgomery. Grantor: Brian and Deborah Salldin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 255 of Book 541.
March 4: Unit 6, Building 1, Shallowford Walk Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Heather Varner. Grantor: Michael and Bonnie Beggs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 273 of Book 541.
March 4: One tract (18.96 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Mary Jellicorse. Grantor: Mary Jellicorse, Jack Lawrence, Ben Farthing, Lorena Glenn, The Lorena Lawrence Glenn Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 296 of Book 541.
March 4: Unit 2B, Building 14, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: 618 Penny Lane LLC. Grantor: Dana Ford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 302 of Book 541.
March 4: Unit 201C, Week 38, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: George Klumpp Jr. and Lisha Klumpp. Excise tax: $10. Page 306 of Book 541.
March 4: One tract (45 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Vincent Clark. Grantor: Robert and Betty Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 315 of Book 541.
March 4: One tract (15 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Loretta Sluder. Grantor: Robert and Betty Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 321 of Book 541.
March 4: One tract (15 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Loretta Sluder. Grantor: Robert and Betty Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 324 of Book 541.
March 4: One tract (15 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Loretta Sluder. Grantor: Robert and Betty Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 327 of Book 541.
March 4: One tract (12 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Vincent Clark. Grantor: Robert and Betty Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 330 of Book 541.
March 4: Two tracts (7.15 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Vincent Clark. Grantor: Robert and Betty Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 334 of Book 541.
March 4: One tract (6 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Vincent Clark. Grantor: Robert and Betty Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 337 of Book 541.
March 4: Lots 32, 33 and 34 and one tract (2.176 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: John Mercer and Nicole Brenteson. Grantor: William and Grier McFarland. Excise tax: $304. Page 342 of Book 541.
March 4: Two tracts (7.371 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Joshua Benfield. Grantor: Timothy and Angela Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 345 of Book 541.
March 4: Unit 4207, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: The Pinnacle Inn Resort Owner’s Association Inc. Grantor: The McIntosh Law Firm PC, Charlie and Sherry Witt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 359 of Book 541.
March 4: Lot 111, Mountian View B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Cindy Justice. Grantor: Pacifico National Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 381 of Book 541.
March 5: Unit 4, Building A, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bryan and Cathy Hildebran. Grantor: Thomas and Meredith Marlowe. Excise tax: $155. Page 412 of Book 541.
March 5: Unit 104H, Week 39, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Billie Walker, Billie and Donald Lawhorn. Excise tax: $10. Page 415 of Book 541.
March 5: One tract (0.64 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Pamela and Jerry Calloway. Grantor: Pamela and Jerry Calloway. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 419 of Book 541.
March 5: Lot 84, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Charles Fuller Jr., Vickie Fuller, Charles W. Fuller and Vickie V. Fuller Revocable Trust. Grantor: Russell Robinson III and Ann Robinson. Excise tax: $1,187. Page 425 of Book 541.
March 5: Unit 1A, Building 16, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Deborah Thalheimer. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties LLC. Excise tax: $789. Page 448 of Book 541.
March 5: One tract (0.25 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Thomas and Brandy Calhoun. Grantor: Johnny and Kathy Justice. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 451 of Book 541.
March 5: One tract (0.45 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gary Kivett, Pamella Braswell and William Wise. Grantor: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Excise tax: $44. Page 453 of Book 541.
March 6: Unit 14, Building 2, Bee Branch Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Argenta LLC. Grantor: Christopher and Leslie Argenta. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 456 of Book 541.
March 6: Tract 3 (1.00 acre), Toe River. Grantee: Derek and Erin Buchanan. Grantor: Roderick, Thomas and Carol Hall. Excise tax: $50. Page 459 of Book 541.
