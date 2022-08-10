The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
August 1: Unit 313, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lain and Sissi Ruiz. Grantor: Suzanna, Suzanne and Charles Edington, Charles W. and Suzanne Edington Joint Family Trust. Excise tax: $500. Page 234 of Book 580.
August 1: One tract (0.856 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Ashley Erwin. Grantor: Corey Erwin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 239 of Book 580.
August 1: One tract, Linville. Grantee: Lisa and Terrence Raum. Grantor: Carolyn Davenport. Excise tax: $397. Page 279 of Book 580.
August 1: Unit 2020, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ryan Steiner and Paige Skinner. Grantor: Sarah and William Korab, Douglas and Michael Matthews. Excise tax: $350. Page 282 of Book 580.
August 1: Lot D, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Robert and Margaret Hart, Robert Eric Hart Revocable Trust, Margaret Valentine Hart Revocable Trust. Grantor: Cindy Coggin, Kimberly Blankenship, Tracye Hawkins and Christy Hayden. Excise tax: $4,100. Page 350 of Book 580.
August 1: Lot 45, M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Cherie and Edward Marciniak, Deborah and Charles Harker. Grantor: Cherie and Edward Marciniak, Deborah and Charles Harker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 355 of Book 580.
August 1: Lot 46, M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Cherie and Edward Marciniak, Deborah and Charles Harker. Grantor: Cherie and Edward Marciniak, Deborah and Charles Harker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 358 of Book 580.
August 1: Lot 27, Elk Mtn. Heights, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michale and Patricia Blankenship, Blankenship Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Michael and Patricia Blankenship. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 361 of Book 580.
August 1: Lot 2, Milford Meadows, Cranberry. Grantee: Lisa King. Grantor: Avery County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Excise tax: $360. Page 365 of Book 580.
August 1: Lot 59, OH Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jennifer Luetkemeyer. Grantor: C.L. Hughes III and Hazel Pierce. Excise tax: $330. Page 383 of Book 580.
August 1: Lot 119, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: TRM 10 LLC. Grantor: Ryan Shoaf Sr. and Allison Shoaf. Excise tax: $3,750. Page 408 of Book 580.
August 1: Highland Cottage #45, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles Saunders. Grantor: Sharon Knight. Excise tax: $1,153. Page 411 of Book 580.
August 1: One tract (4.34 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Ashley and Jon Silver. Grantor: Gene and Pamela Wiseman, Gene Wiseman Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 414 of Book 580.
August 1: One tract (0.65 acres), Linville. Grantee: David and Michelle Sheppard. Grantor: Stanley and Elizabeth Sheppard. Excise tax: $120. Page 419 of Book 580.
August 2: Unit 15, Week 23, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: James and Deidra Christie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 443 of Book 580.
August 2: Unit 2813, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and Janice Foster. Grantor: Edward, Janice and Cameron Foster. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 445 of Book 580.
August 2: Unit No. 105, Sloop Medical Office Plaza, Linville. Grantee: Richard Barber Jr. and Charles Barber. Grantor: Richard Barber Jr. Martha Barber, The Martha M. Barber Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 449 of Book 580.
August 2: Lot 125 and 126, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jeremy and Tabitha Furr. Grantor: Wayland Bean Jr. and Debra Bean. Excise tax: $699. Page 455 of Book 580.
August 2: One tract (0.80 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Wanda Stough and Martin Buchanan. Grantor: Wanda Stough and Martin Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 525 of Book 580.
August 3: Unit 10, Interval 40, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jimmy and Sue Lane. Grantor: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 559 of Book 580.
August 3: Unit 13, Interval 23, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Earl and Cathy Pilgrim. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 561 of Book 580.
August 3: Three tracts, Linville. Grantee: Gregory Seiz, The Gregory E. Seiz Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Gregory Seiz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 589 of Book 580.
August 3: One tract (1.15 acres), Linville. Grantee: A Journey Going Epoch LLC. Grantor: Gregory Seiz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 591 of Book 580.
August 3: Lot 4, Tynecastle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy and Pamela Smith, Timothy and Pamela Smith Revocable Trust. Grantor: Frank and Pamela Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 594 of Book 580.
August 3: Lot 34, Linville Meadows, Section L, Linville. Grantee: Tammy Burleson. Grantor: Barry and Nona Kirby. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 598 of Book 580.
August 3: Lot 36, Village at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: John and Tammy Bell. Grantor: Van Leer Rentals, LLC. Excise tax: $110. Page 614 of Book 580.
August 3: See document for description, Banner Elk. Grantee: Riverwalk BE Property Owners Association, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 621 of Book 580.
August 3: Green space, The Fish Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Riverwalk BE Property Owners Association, LLC. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group, PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 624 of Book 580.
August 3: One tract (0.19 acres), Linville. Grantee: Vickie Daniels. Grantor: Benjamin and Carla Edwards. Excise tax: $5. Page 627 of Book 580.
August 3: Lot 4, Unit 4, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: 404 Ridge Drive, LLC. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 630 of Book 580.
August 3: Unit 4, Building A, The Knoll Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ruth Stephenson and Lisa Brown. Grantor: Ruth Stephenson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 634 of Book 580.
August 3: Lot 5, The Falls at Elk River, Cranberry. Grantee: Legacy Capital Investments, Inc. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., Vanessa Frick #1638669, Vanessa Frick. Excise tax: $120. Page 637 of Book 580.
August 3: Four tracts (14.63 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kathie Williamson and Jennifer Burleson. Grantor: Joyce and Larry Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 640 of Book 580.
August 3: Unit 26B, Week 32, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patrick and Manda Bass. Grantor: Sandra Watson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 643 of Book 580.
August 4: One tract (7.556 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Scott Heintzelman and Gary Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 676 of Book 580.
August 4: One tract (3.03 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Deborah Nobles and Debbie Shell. Excise tax: $61. Page 678 of Book 580.
August 4: One tract (52.446 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: David and Jewell Cook, Jamie and Vickie Buckler, Beverly and Harry Cuthbertson, Cynthia Knisley, Jerry Wright II, Sandy Wright, Millard Cook III, Jacqueline, Brion and Byron Miller, Deborah Nobles, Kathleen and Charles Cook, Scott Heintzelman. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 680 of Book 580.
August 4: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $248. Page 697 of Book 580.
August 4: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $118. Page 700 of Book 580.
August 4: Lot 21, Unit 17, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: 1721 Forest Ridge LLC. Grantor: Rembert Cribb Jr. and Joan Cribb. Excise tax: $12,106. Page 708 of Book 580.
August 4: Unit 8E, Week 43, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Kamalasiri and Pushpa Wijewickrema. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 713 of Book 580.
August 4: Lot 1, Klonteska Drive, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian and Paula Leonard. Grantor: Ann Bracey, Jerry Little. Excise tax: $618. Page 717 of Book 580.
August 4: Lot 78, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Anna McNeely and Stephen Roland. Grantor: Susan and David Chandler. Excise tax: $240. Page 742 of Book 580.
August 4: See document for description. Grantee: Johnnie Calloway. Grantor: Johnny Benfield and Johnnie Calloway. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 745 of Book 580.
August 4: Lot 78, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: 180 Casterly Rock LLC. Grantor: Michael, Margaret and Guido Massimei, Guido R. Massimei and Margaret M. Massimei Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 747 of Book 580.
August 4: One tract (57.24 acres), Avery. Grantee: Kimberly Norris and Jason Aldridge. Grantor: Gordon Aldridge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 751 of Book 580.
August 4: One tract (1.102 acres), Linville. Grantee: John Colocolough III and Lisa Colocolough, William Taylor Jr. and Christy Taylor. Grantor: Calder Clark, Calder Britt Clark Residuary Trust, Chauncey Clark IV. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 754 of Book 580.
August 4: Lot D2, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Philip and Kay Tate, Karen Lloyd. Grantor: Philip and Kay Tate, The Philip J. Tate Trust, The Kay Perry Tate Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 771 of Book 580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.