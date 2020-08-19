The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 10: Unit 2401, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Argyl Cadena, Cynthia Colon-Diaz. Grantor: Charles and Joy Williams. Excise tax: $310. Page 2427 of Book 546.
Aug. 10: Lot 98, Sugar Pointe at Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rogelio and Stella Lawsin. Grantor: Sugar Pointe LLC, WFG Sugar Pointe LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2443 of Book 546.
Aug. 10: Lot 99, Sugar Pointe at Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Christine Stewart. Grantor: Rogelio and Stella Lawsin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2446 of Book 546.
Aug. 10: Lot J18, Silver Springs Farm Townhomes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Francis and Debra Palmisano. Grantor: Sharon McManus. Excise tax: $690. Page 2464 of Book 546.
Aug. 10: Lot 36, Skiloft, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Sara Mullins and Mullins Family Trust. Grantor: John and Sara Mullins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 19 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: One tract (.38 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Hannah and Donna Witt. Grantor: Robert and Sherri Brandon. Excise tax: $344. Page 22 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Lot 18, Unit 8, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Melvin and Sharon Fields. Grantor: Donald and Alberta Parson. Excise tax: $2,200. Page 44 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Unit 8H, Week 39, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Linda Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 57 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Unit 30E, Week 42, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Perl Miller and Leon Cherruault. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 60 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Unit 03C, Week 7, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Eric and Jeanne Kniedler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 63 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Lot 47, Second Section, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Karen Geller, The Karen Diane Geller Revocable Trust. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $250. Page 66 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Lot B2, Section 3, Phase III, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Luis Uribe and Brenda Moreno. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $140. Page 69 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Lot VV-17, Vineyard Village Section, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eduardo Karrer and Mara Azevedo. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $438. Page 72 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Lot 22, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Amanda Superville. Grantor: Timothy and Lenore Livingston. Excise tax: $1,080. Page 75 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Lot 42, Bear Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Linda Coutts. Grantor: Bear Run Properties, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 100 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Unit 4, Building D, Riveredge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mitchell and Anne Packett. Grantor: Sanctuary Properties of the Southeaast, LLC. Excise tax: $700. Page 112 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Lot G-36, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Oscar adn Ana Hevia. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $304. Page 128 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Lot 7, Section 15, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Mary, Eugene and Jill Rogers. Grantor: Phillip and Sheryl Little, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $678. Page 131 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: See document for description. Grantee: Meredith Perez. Grantor: Phyllis and Grayson Trivette. Excise tax: $140. Page 147 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Lot 60, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Christopher and Amy Schaaf. Grantor: James Doyle IV and Jennifer Doyle. Excise tax: $2,000. Page 170 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Lot 13, Section B, Montezuma Cemetery, Linville. Grantee: Gayton and Gail Marshall. Grantor: Frederick and Freddie Loven. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 192 of Book 547.
Aug. 10: Lot 13, Section B, Montezuma Cemetery, Linville. Grantee: Gene and Sandra Ammons. Grantor: Gayton and Gail Marshall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 193 of Book 547.
Aug. 11: Unit E-105, Week 41, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Darvin and Lillian Bruce. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 201 of Book 547.
Aug. 11: Unit E-105, Week 8, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Edlin Ray. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 203 of Book 547.
Aug. 11: Unit E-105, Week 29, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Robert and Beverly Howard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 205 of Book 547.
Aug. 11: Lot 1, River Knoll Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Scott and Dorothy Farfone. Grantor: Jerome and Elizabeth Flanagan. Excise tax: $446. Page 209 of Book 547.
Aug. 11: Lot 79, 1st Section, Sheet 2, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Conce, LLC. Grantor: Karen Wall, Allison Bradley, James E. Shepherd Jr., James E. Shepherd Jr. Family Trust, Rebecca Shepherd. Excise tax: $108. Page 224 of Book 547.
Aug. 11: Lot S-14, Sunset Section, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: RGM Properties Partnership LLLP. Grantor: Shadrak and Diana Kroeger. Excise tax: $370. Page 227 of Book 547.
Aug. 11: Lot 38, The Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patrick and Casey Conroy, Patrick James Conroy and Casey Cunningham Conroy Tenants by the Entirety Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $340. Page 271 of Book 547.
Aug. 11: Lot 5, Section 5-B, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: John Harris Jr. Grantor: John Harris Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 278 of Book 547.
Aug. 11: Two tracts (3.07 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Amos and Kaci Nidiffer. Grantor: Donald and Evelyn Stines. Excise tax: $67. Page 296 of Book 547.
Aug. 11: Unit No. 3, Bldg. B, Elk Knob I Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sadie Merian, Sadie M. Merian Revocable Trust. Grantor: Sadie Merian. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 300 of Book 547.
Aug. 11: Unit No. 3, Bldg. B, Elk Knob I Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Jennifer Hardy. Grantor: Sadie Merian, Sadie M. Merian Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,020. Page 306 of Book 547.
Aug. 12: Lot 8, Diamond Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Samuel and Dallas Wilt. Grantor: Dianne and Lee Moffitt, Dianne B. Davant and H. Lee Moffitt Residential Trust. Excise tax: $5,500. Page 337 of Book 547.
Aug. 12: Lot 20, Pine Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William and Henrietta Smith, William Richard Smith & Henrietta P. Smith Joint Revocable Trust. Grantor: Rodney and Wendy Jones. Excise tax: $320. Page 342 of Book 547.
Aug. 12: One tract (5.00 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Kim Lichtenberger. Grantor: Daniel Lichtenberger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 346 of Book 547.
Aug. 12: Revised Lot 68, Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Linville. Grantee: James Doyle IV and Jennifer Doyle. Grantor: William Stover, Ann Mooneyhan, 2012 Ann C. Mooneyhan Trust. Excise tax: $1,270. Page 374 of Book 547.
Aug. 12: Lot G-59, Great Camp Section, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: White Cloud Ventures LLC. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $600. Page 397 of Book 547.
Aug. 12: Lot 7, The Farm, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nancy and K. Scot Williams. Grantor: Nancy and K. Scot Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 404 of Book 547.
Aug. 12: Tract 4, Anglers Point on the Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Midland Trust Company, Renee Floyd, IRA#1703743, Renee Floyd. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 407 of Book 547.
Aug. 12: Lot 96, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kin Kee Mario Benedict Chang and Kin Kee Tavya Sharma Chang. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $60. Page 411 of Book 547.
Aug. 12: Cabin Number 12, River Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Grantor: Midland Trust Co., Renee Floyd, Renee Floyd, IRA #1703743. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 414 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Lot 18, Eagles Nest North Section, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lantis Development, LLC. Grantor: Midland IRA Inc., Michael Segal, Michael Segal #1637710. Excise tax: $310. Page 417 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Unit 105, Interval 17, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Douglas and Sandra Long. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 425 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Unit E-112, Week 39, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Irick Family Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 427 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Unit E-112, Week 16, 17, 44, and 45, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: May Johnson, May Railton Johnson Revocable Trust Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 429 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Unit F-124, Week 4, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Stanley and Lisa Blankenship. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 431 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Unit E-108, Week 16, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Sheryl Vachon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 433 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Lot 11, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Rodney and Wendy Jones. Grantor: David and Barbara Smith. Excise tax: $496. Page 438 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Lot 85, Section Section, Sheet 2, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher Showfety, Special Asset Trust of the Stephen D. Showfety Revocable Trust. Grantor: Fidelity Personal Trust Company, FSB, Stephen Showfety and Stephen D. Showfety Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 458 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Lot 26, Lake View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Duncampen, LLC. Grantor: Charles Milford III, Barbara Milford, Edward Singleton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 462 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Lot 99, Cloud Spring Park, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adolfo and Laura Balboa. Grantor: Jeffrey, Paula and Christine Stewart. Excise tax: $2,150. Page 491 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: One tract (5.45 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Bruce and Lois Carter, Bruce A. Carter Revocable Trust and Lois Ann Carter Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bruce and Lois Carter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 551 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Correction deed (see document for description), Toe River. Grantee: Charles and Jason Stamey. Grantor: Peggy Roop. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 567 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: All of former Lots 285 and 286, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Bruce and Jody Bruce. Grantor: Janet Boyer and Aleece Hiller. Excise tax: $130. Page 592 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Lot 58, Appletree Ridge Estates, Linville. Grantee: Mark Hall. Grantor: Francis and Stefani Barberi. Excise tax: $666. Page 594 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Lot 64, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frank Jones III and Carol Jones. Grantor: Lewis Lecka Jr. and Ruth Lecka. Excise tax: $730. Page 597 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Unit D, Bldg. 4, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Petar and Sharon Breitinger. Grantor: Matthew and Jennifer Provencher. Excise tax: $593. Page 620 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: Lot 32, Silver Springs Farm, Banner Elk. Grantee: Double Mintz LLC. Grantor: Daniel Smith, Simone Schimek, George Meyer III and Janell Meyer, George Meyer Jr. and The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,280. Page 645 of Book 547.
Aug. 13: One tract (0.51 acres), Avery. Grantee: Deirdre and Cameron Carver. Grantor: Donnie Buchanan, Deirdre Carver and Deirdre Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 654 of Book 547.
