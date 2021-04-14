The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 5: Lot HH190, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Don and Dana Minnick. Grantor: Keith and Elaine Minnick. Excise tax: $400. Page 1098 of Book 558.
April 5: Lot 5R, Fall Creek Meadows, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John Skarda. Grantor: Tamra Skarda. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1118 of Book 558.
April 5: One tract (0.59 acres), Linville. Grantee: Alfred Howell, Jr., Matthew Howell. Grantor: Casey and Jamie Hartley. Excise tax: $390. Page 1154 of Book 558.
April 5: One tract (527 acres, balance of Headwaters Property), Beech Mountain. Grantee: The Trust for Public Land. Grantor: Parker Henry Group, LLC. Excise tax: $4,420. Page 1167 of Book 558.
April 5: One tract (1.17 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Brian Walker and Denise Bell. Grantor: Charles and Phyllis Walker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1190 of Book 558.
April 5: House/Unit #4, New Lot #13, Elk Creek at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Clinton Lemmon. Grantor: Elk Creek Development Company of Banner Elk. Excise tax: $1,276. Page 1197 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 04D, Week 22, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Mack and Deborah Lawing. Excise tax: $3. Page 1216 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 04F, Week 2, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Timothy Painter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1219 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 05H, Week 47, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $2. Page 1221 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 30F, Week 45, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Steven and Jeanette Blanchard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1223 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 05C, Week 40, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Donald and Sondra Patton. Excise tax: $3. Page 1225 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 05C, Week 12, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Vernon and Linda Bradley. Excise tax: $3. Page 1227 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 08F, Week 29, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Thomas Leatherman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1229 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 09F, Week 38, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: James and Barbara Totty. Excise tax: $1. Page 1231 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 07C, Week 24, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Jason and Dawn Martin. Excise tax: $3. Page 1233 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 30G, Week 36, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Dwight and Judy Addington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1235 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 07F, Week 14, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Steve and Carolyn Porter. Excise tax: $2. Page 1237 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 07E, Week 2, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Kevin and Lisa Weaver. Excise tax: $4. Page 1239 of Book 558.
April 5: Unit 07B, Week 4, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kent and Tammy Schnell. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1241 of Book 558.
April 5: Lot 73, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Casper Rentals, LLC. Grantor: John and Leslie Samler, Samler Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $150. Page 1255 of Book 558.
April 6: Lot S18, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas and Hope Brown. Grantor: Jeffrey Harris, Ironfist Trust. Excise tax: $3,600. Page 1282 of Book 558.
April 6: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $88. Page 1307 of Book 558.
April 6: Four tracts (3.52 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Charles and Pamela Watson. Grantor: Tyler and Lacey Buchanan. Excise tax: $570. Page 1312 of Book 558.
April 6: Two tracts (7.6 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Daniel Machon and Kathryn Bradley. Grantor: Elaine Ollis, Edward Penland. Excise tax: $790. Page 1337 of Book 558.
April 6: Lot H-14, Heritage Ridge Section, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Scott and Heather Baker. Grantor: David and Willa Younts. Excise tax: $498. Page 1362 of Book 558.
April 6: Lot 33, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Roberta Steiner. Grantor: Scott Ewing. Excise tax: $720. Page 1378 of Book 558.
April 6: One tract (2.69 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Stella Vance. Grantor: Rena Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1411 of Book 558.
April 6: Lot 19, Diamond Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Neill and Linda Currie. Grantor: Diamond Creek Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $7,200. Page 1416 of Book 558.
April 6: Lot ES32, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Donald Eleazer Jr. and Janet Eleazer. Grantor: Steve Purser and Aubie Cook. Excise tax: $472. Page 1439 of Book 558.
April 6: Lot C101, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Water Land Investments, LLC. Grantor: George and Madeline Bandy, George Maynard and Madeline R. Bandy Trust. Excise tax: $500. Page 1442 of Book 558.
April 6: Lot 1, Cabin Cove, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jessica Moffitt. Grantor: Michael and Megan Chester. Excise tax: $550. Page 1446 of Book 558.
April 7: One tract (0.76 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael and Cristy Fimiani. Grantor: Bydand Cottage, LLC. Excise tax: $3,980. Page 1481 of Book 558.
April 7: Unit C, Building 59, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric Sorrow. Grantor: Julio Alonso Jr. Excise tax: $130. Page 1506 of Book 558.
April 7: One tract (1.48 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Randall and Loretta Burleson. Grantor: Vicki Wyatt. Excise tax: $124. Page 1519 of Book 558.
April 7: One tract (0.77 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Randall and Loretta Burleson. Grantor: Vicki Wyatt. Excise tax: $20. Page 1523 of Book 558.
April 7: Two tracts (2.25 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Randall and Loretta Burleson. Grantor: Randall and Loretta Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1526 of Book 558.
April 7: Lot 25, Altamont Acres, Toe River. Grantee: Tracy John and Jaclynn Shaw. Grantor: Patricia Gray-Kremer, Rebecca Segeren and Barry Kremer. Excise tax: $26. Page 1531 of Book 558.
April 7: One tract (1.04 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Naranaja Grande NC LLC. Grantor: Scott Griesemer and Marisol Lara. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1537 of Book 558.
April 7: Unit 7G, Week 51, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Mark and Melissa Mullins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1541 of Book 558.
April 7: Unit E108, Week 36, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Kenneth Ledford Jr., and Rebecca Ledford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1563 of Book 558.
April 7: Unit 1, Meadowview Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patriacia and Alvin Brown, The Brown Family Trust. Grantor: Patricia Brown, Alvin Brown Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1565 of Book 558.
April 7: Two tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Mayra and Araceli Tomas. Grantor: Mayra Tomas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1568 of Book 558.
April 7: Three tracts (6.828 acres), Linville. Grantee: Douglas Tennant and Sherry Burleson. Grantor: James and Linda Taylor. Excise tax: $700. Page 1575 of Book 558.
April 7: Lot 71, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Elsie C. “Skip” III and Celia James. Grantor: Larry and Carol Cason. Excise tax: $250. Page 1590 of Book 558.
April 7: Two tracts (2.44 acres), Linville. Grantee: Douglas Tennant and Sherry Burleson. Grantor: James and Linda Taylor. Excise tax: $150. Page 1592 of Book 558.
April 8: Unit 104F, Week 24, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Acquisitions, LLC. Grantor: Roger and Deborah Calendine. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1609 of Book 558.
April 8: Unit 100B, Week 50, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Acquisitions, LLC. Grantor: Barbara and Stephen Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1612 of Book 558.
April 8: Unit 102B, Week 28, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Acquisitions, LLC. Grantor: Barbara Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1615 of Book 558.
April 8: Unit B, Building 12, The Reserve, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Amanda Long. Grantor: MIT, Inc. Excise tax: $990. Page 1618 of Book 558.
April 8: Lot 8, Villages at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marcia Scott, The Marcia D. Scott Revocable Trust. Grantor: Timothy Davis Sr. and Deborah Davis. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 1644 of Book 558.
April 8: Lot 35, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elton Vogel. Grantor: Robert and Jo Sterling. Excise tax: $700. Page 1650 of Book 558.
April 8: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust, Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1655 of Book 558.
April 8: Lot 18, River Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Lori Deming, Jeffrey M. Deming Revocable Trust, Lori M. Deming Revocable Trust. Grantor: Jeffrey and Lori Deming. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1658 of Book 558.
April 8: Lot 237, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mark and Jane Beard. Grantor: Nancy Connell. Excise tax: $210. Page 1663 of Book 558.
April 8: Lot S-82, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Angela Zaro, Angela M. Zaro Revocable Trust. Grantor: Douglas Michael, LLC, Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC, Elliott and Heather Harwell. Excise tax: $750. Page 1665 of Book 558.
April 8: Lot VV-2, Vineyard Village Section, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: M Five Homes LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 1673 of Book 558.
April 8: Seven Lots, Altamont. Grantee: Kirsten Mitchell. Grantor: Kenneth and Sharon Arnold. Excise tax: $450. Page 1684 of Book 558.
April 8: Unit 2, Building 24, Cluster E, Grandfather Lodge Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Ronald Flowers Jr. and Elizabeth Flowers. Grantor: Camilla and John Kavanagh. Excise tax: $1,040. Page 1696 of Book 558.
April 8: Lot 10, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David Goldsmith Jr. and Beverly Moberg. Grantor: Naomi Conley. Excise tax: $57. Page 1714 of Book 558.
April 8: Two tracts (8.677 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Anna Mae Lowe, Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $749. Page 1716 of Book 558.
April 9: Lot O-26, Overlook at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Trombley, Daniel Trombley Living Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 1720 of Book 558.
April 9: Unit 2, Building G, Riveredge III Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Karen Gilbertson. Grantor: Howard and Hannah Adams. Excise tax: $1,050. Page 1725 of Book 558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.