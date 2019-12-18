The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 6: Unit 201D, Week 48, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Thomas and Lisa Patience. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1151 of Book 538.
Dec. 6: Lot 134, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William Willis. Grantor: John Tangorra and Mary Schmitt. Excise tax: $144. Page 1183 of Book 538.
Dec. 9: Unit 1313, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: William Thrift. Grantor: Gary and Brenda Farmer. Excise tax: $123. Page 1312 of Book 538.
Dec. 9: Unit 2412, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brandon and Christi Ficklin. Grantor: Polly Chatham. Excise tax: $230. Page 1332 of Book 538.
Dec. 9: Lot 32, Phase V, Banner Grande, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrew and Kimberly Meadows, The Andrew B. Meadows Living Trust. Grantor: Robert and Monica Gibson. Excise tax: $1,060. Page 1393 of Book 538.
Dec. 9: Lot 161, Sugar Pointe, Sugar Mtn., Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason Gonzalez and Alexander Parra. Grantor: WFG Sugar Pointe LLC. Excise tax: $28. Page 1427 of Book 538.
Dec. 9: One tract (11.49 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Wesley Crawford. Grantor: Lisa Crawford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1430 of Book 538.
Dec. 9: Unit A, Building IV, Crestview Condominiums, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Catherine and Charles Fields. Grantor: Tracie Carpin, Nedene Greer, Nedene Greer Revocable Family Trust and Nedene Greer Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,010. Page 1434 of Book 538.
Dec. 9: One tract (1.75 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Randall and Kimberly Vance. Grantor: Cecily Avery. Excise tax: $84. Page 1438 of Book 538.
Dec. 10: Apt. 2, Building 3, Cluster 4A, Mountain Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Stephanie Lynch. Grantor: Hugh Lynch Jr. and Anthony Jr. and Donna Schoder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1452 of Book 538.
Dec. 10: Lot 183, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Edwin Jr. and Sandra Dalrymple. Grantor: Sandra Dalrymple. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1478 of Book 538.
Dec. 10: Unit 106, Week 32 and Unit 201G, Week 33, The Highlands at Sugar, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions LLC. Excise tax: $64. Page 1501 of Book 538.
Dec. 10: Lot A49B and A49C, Mountain Meadow Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elizabeth Rietz and Elizabeth Rietz Living Trust. Grantor: Sandy Cullen, Sandy Wooten Cullen under item III of Banner Elk Residence Trust, Alan Wooten, Alan Wooten under item III of the Banner Elk Residence Trust, Caroline Shaw, Caroline Shaw under item III Banner Elk Residence Trust. Excise tax: $150. Page 1510 of Book 538.
Dec. 10: Lot A-49, Mountain Meadow Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason Gonzalez and Alexander Parra. Grantor: WFG Sugar Pointe LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1517 of Book 538.
Dec. 10: Unit 3102, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alanna Starkey. Grantor: Radobert and Lavonne Redelinghuys. Excise tax: $102. Page 1545 of Book 538.
Dec. 10: Three Tracts,Cranberry. Grantee: 103 of Chatham LLC. Grantor: Ridge Iron LLC Excise tax: $1,000. Page 1547 of Book 538.
Dec. 10: Unit 1003, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edwin and Lisa Hickox and Edwin and Lisa Hickox Living Trust. Grantor: Diana Militana and RDM Trust. Excise tax: $186. Page 1553 of Book 538.
Dec. 11: Lot 178, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Christine Odegard. Grantor: Christine and Christine Odegard Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1562 of Book 538.
Dec. 11: One tract (8.56 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Bryan Hughes. Grantor: Max Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1570 of Book 538.
Dec. 11: Two Tracts (1.03 acres), Pineola, Linville. Grantee: Harmony Baptist Church of Pineola. Grantor: The State Board of the Western North Carolina Church of God,C.L. Brasfield,John Miles,Ronald Lackey Sr. Church of God of Pineola. Excise tax:No taxable consideration. Page 1576 of Book 538.
Dec. 11: Lot B-PD Crestview Villas V Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Robert Brannon and Amended and restated Declaration of Trust of Robert Brannon. Grantor: Robert Brannon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1584 of Book 538.
Dec. 12: Lot 11, Fox Meadow Farms,Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Mary Brown, Holger and Elizabeth Ebert, Phillip and Cheryle Farinholt. Grantor:Bonnie Korpeck. Excise tax: $90. Page 1590 of Book 538.
Dec. 12: Two tracts (22.31 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Kevin Higgins. Grantor: William and Mandy Fisher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1598 of Book 538.
Dec. 12: Two Tracts (22.31 acres) Cranberry. Grantee: Kevin and Lisa Higgins. Grantor: Kevin Higgins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1601 of Book 538.
Dec. 12: Lot G38, Great Camp Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Linda Serata. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $590. Page 1604 of Book 538.
Dec. 12: Lot 5, Cabin Cove, Hickory Nut Gap, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Sr. and Barbara Meredith. Grantor: Robert and Maureen Bossong. Excise tax: $713. Page 1608 of Book 538.
Dec. 12: Two Tracts, Altamont. Grantee: Steve, Rosa, and Dustin Beam. Grantor: Steve and Rosa Beam. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1613 of Book 538.
Dec. 12: Lot 260, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Pamela Pyc. Grantor: James Pyc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1616 of Book 538.
Dec. 13: Lot 1, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tommy and Sherry Lott. Grantor: Jeffrey and Catherine Kneisl. Excise tax: $2,035. Page 1635 of Book 538.
Dec. 13: Lot 2A, Building 13, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Kay Harris. Grantor: 102 Snowbird LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1638 of Book 538.
Dec. 13: Lot G39, Great Camp Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter and Alison Pangilinan. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 1642 of Book 538.
Dec. 13: Lot 31, Phase II, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Roy and Sherry Paleta. Grantor: David Jones Rentals LLC. Excise tax: $58. Page 1668 of Book 538.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.