The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 23: Lot 74, A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee:Kyle and Jean Austin, Kyle D. Austin Revocable Trust, Jean A. Austin Revocable Trust. Grantor: Kyle and Jean Austin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1992 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: One tract (1.3 acres), Linville. Grantee: Samuel and Carol Calvert. Grantor: Samuel, Sam, and Carol Calvert. Excise tax: $20. Page 1995 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Two tracts (4.99 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael Nelson. Grantor: Boyd Perry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1997 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: One tract (1.02 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Boma Vacation Rentals, LLC. Grantor: Katelin and Cole Armbrust. Excise tax: $144. Page 2000 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Lot 27A, Tynecastle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bryan and Anna Hunt. Grantor: Ricky and Barbara Plotnick. Excise tax: $2,100. Page 2016 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: One tract (2.16 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dereck and Alyssa Berger. Grantor: Joe and Susan Ramseur. Excise tax: $487. Page 2036 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Lot 14, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jason and Susanna Ringeman. Grantor: James and Margaret Byrnes, The James J. Byrnes Living Trust and The Margaret Byrnes Living Trust. Excise tax: $916. Page 2060 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Unit 1A, Building 19, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lewis Woodson III and Margo Woodson. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $834. Page 2091 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Unit 1B, Building 19, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cliffs Properties LLC. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $972. Page 2094 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Unit 4, Block 3, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Keisha Higley. Grantor: Michael and Wendy Gilbert. Excise tax: $615. Page 2117 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Lot S-96, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest S96, LLC. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $530. Page 2134 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Lot 60, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Erica Sizemore, Rupert Sizemore, III. Grantor: Norris BE Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 2139 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Lot 20, Overlook, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Malene Guyn. Grantor: Paul and Beth Jaszewski. Excise tax: $510. Page 2142 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Three tracts (32.32 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Hallie Dixon. Grantor: Mabel and Robert Harvey, Robert M. Harvey and Mabel S. Harvey Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2144 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Three tracts (3.39 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Pamela and James Pyc. Grantor: James and Pamela Pyc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2148 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Lot 253, G.F.Co., Linville. Grantee: Clifton and Shannon Cameron. Grantor: Janice Story, Janice Kulynych Story Restated 2013 Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $570. Page 2154 of Book 564.
Aug. 23: Lot 67, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bruce and Ashley Deblock. Grantor: Tony and Judith Arey. Excise tax: $400. Page 2158 of Book 564.
Aug. 24: Lot 147, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Victoria Tozzola. Grantor: Chelsie Donaghy and Colter Robinson. Excise tax: $60. Page 2172 of Book 564.
Aug. 24: Lot ES96, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric and Eden Coiro. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Bandy #1636740 and George Bandy. Excise tax: $330. Page 2189 of Book 564.
Aug. 24: Two tracts (4.515 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Philip Schuster and Nischal Taylor. Grantor: Debbie Martin, Debbie Gail Martin, Eddie Martin, Eddy Martin. Excise tax: $130. Page 2217 of Book 564.
Aug. 24: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Shannon Hames. Grantor: Boyd and Bambi Biggerstaff. Excise tax: $560. Page 2222 of Book 564.
Aug. 25: Lot 255, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jonathan and Leigh Blaylock. Grantor: Linville Land Harbor Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: $48. Page 2237 of Book 564.
Aug. 25: Lot 25A, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wilfred and Monika Martinez, Monika Ochmann Martinez. Grantor: WM Eagles Nest LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2239 of Book 564.
Aug. 25: One tract (1.00 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Peggy Wellmon and Diana White. Grantor: Sandra Waycaster. Excise tax: $3. Page 2258 of Book 564.
Aug. 25: Unit 2019, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brenan Volpe. Grantor: Michael and Margaret Wohlrab. Excise tax: $418. Page 2266 of Book 564.
Aug. 25: Lot S114, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Landis and Lisa Wood. Grantor: Innovative Investments of Florida, LLC. Excise tax: $800. Page 2297 of Book 564.
Aug. 25: Lot 288, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Taras and Yuliya Klyashtoforski. Grantor: Gary and Linda Webster. Excise tax: $1,150. Page 2328 of Book 564.
Aug. 25: Unit 2212, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Troy and Portia McDonald. Grantor: Lise Meinhardt. Excise tax: $450. Page 2351 of Book 564.
Aug. 25: One tract (2.30 acres), Linville. Grantee: James and Emma Trottier. Grantor: Diane Barnes, William and Suzanne McGuire. Excise tax: $80. Page 2369 of Book 564.
Aug. 25: Unit 2A, Building 2, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Phyllis Emmel and GL Emmel IV. Grantor: George and Sharon Crumrine. Excise tax: $1,058. Page 2373 of Book 564.
Aug. 25: Lot 157, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frederick Webb. Grantor: Bailey Webb. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2376 of Book 564.
Aug. 25: Lot 16, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Duck Key Property, LLC. Grantor: Bryan and Nicole Kern. $2,482. Page 2402 of Book 564.
Aug. 26: One tract (41 acres) with exceptions, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Lecia Taylor and Carolyn Parlier. Grantor: Lecia Taylor and Ted Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2426 of Book 564.
Aug. 26: One tract (41 acres), with exceptions, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Summer Parlier and Christen Madison. Grantor: Carolyn Parlier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2432 of Book 564.
Aug. 26: One tract (10.76 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Carolyn Parlier. Grantor: Lecia Taylor and Ted Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2440 of Book 564.
Aug. 26: One tract (10.76 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Summer Parlier and Christen Madison. Grantor: Carolyn Parlier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2443 of Book 564.
Aug. 26: One tract (40.35 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Lecia Taylor. Grantor: Lecia Taylor and Ted Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2447 of Book 564.
Aug. 26: One tract (1.06 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Rickie Parlier. Grantor: Lecia Taylor and Ted Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2450 of Book 564.
Aug. 26: One tract (1.06 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Lecia and Kenny Taylor. Grantor: Rickie Parlier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2453 of Book 564.
Aug. 26: Lot O-28, Overlook Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Eagles Nest. Grantee: Brian and Katherine Griffin. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 2456 of Book 564.
Aug. 26: Lot 59, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Beverly and Mary Cochran. Grantor: James and Deborah Parker. Excise tax: $364. Page 27 of Book 565.
Aug. 26: Lot 35B, Fox Meadow Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles Tart Jr. and Susan Tart. Grantor: Mary and Robert Moore. Excise tax: $150. Page 30 of Book 565.
Aug. 26: Lot 2, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: HMP Ventures, LLC. Grantor: Troy and Brooke Harris. Excise tax: $733. Page 36 of Book 565.
Aug. 26: One tract (0.35 acres), Altamont. Grantee: David and Jennifer Beam. Grantor: Daniel Johnson Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 40 of Book 565.
Aug. 26: Unit 11, Week 28, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Margaret Baker. Grantor: Susan and Donald Cutchins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 43 of Book 565.
Aug. 26: Lot 121, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Fay and Charles Kipick. Grantor: Randall and Heidi Buchanan, Fay Kipick, Fay Perry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 45 of Book 565.
Aug. 26: Two tracts (1.93 acres), Linville. Grantee: Brandon Burleson. Grantor: Shirley Morgan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 47 of Book 565.
Aug. 26: Two tracts (11.75 acres), Linville. Grantee: Roxann Smith. Grantor: Ronald Sluder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 52 of Book 565.
Aug. 27: Lot 59, Eagles Nest North Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Kristin Verrill. Grantor: Christine Austin. Excise tax: $345. Page 63 of Book 565.
