The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 21: One tract (0.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ann Cousins. Grantor: Thomas Cousins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 365 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Lots 2 and 6, Elk Meadow Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Alexander Bailey. Grantor: Allen Moseley and Robert Sullivan. Excise tax: $487. Page 369 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Section 1, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rebecca Disunno, The Rebecca Disunno Revocable Trust. Grantor: Burns Construction Company. Excise tax: $160. Page 377 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Three tracts (4.28 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Notting Hill of Banner Elk, LLC. Grantor: Banner Knoll, LLC. Excise tax: $800. Page 385 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: One tract (23.18 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Mitchell and Elizabeth Russell. Grantor: Marcus and Patricia Mullen. Excise tax: $180. Page 403 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Lot 110, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Victoria Huber. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $210. Page 406 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Lot 7026, Summit Ledges, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Philip and Margie Sellers. Grantor: Henry and Alice Isaacson. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 411 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: One tract (1.443 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Thomas and April Dew. Grantor: John and Christine Stevenson. Excise tax: $500. Page 433 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Lot 2-B, Townhouse No. 2, Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Barbara and Keith Flynn. Grantor: Stephen Jepson and Martha Wike. Excise tax: $590. Page 436 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Lot 80, Buckeye Gap, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Angela and Douglas Westmorland. Grantor: Lawrence and Linda Tippett. Excise tax: $30. Page 480 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Lot 104, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Rebecca Ebert. Grantor: Sharon Parrish. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 485 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: One tract (0.56 acres), Linville. Grantee: Istvan and Diana Sandor. Grantor: Clara Lawson. Excise tax: $260. Page 492 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Lot 31, Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jodi Stanley. Grantor: Gary Goode, Eldon Amandus, Eldon D. Amandus Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 516 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Building Site 1, Laurel Village, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Margaret and Edward Dudnyk, The Margaret V. Dudnyk Irrevocable Qualified Personal Residence Trust No. 2. Grantor: Margaret and Edward Dudnyk. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 521 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Lot 70, Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Linville. Grantee: Reid and Anne Leggett, Reid G. Leggett Qualfied Personal Residence Trust-Golf Course Road and Anne S. Leggett Qualified Personal Residence Trust-Golf Course Road. Grantor: Reid and Anne Leggett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 523 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Three tracts (3.45 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Gregory Peterson. Grantor: Angela and Jeremy Slaughter. Excise tax: $172. Page 528 of Book 554.
Dec. 21: Lot 12, Section 3A, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Paul and Terri West. Grantor: Leslie and Dana Lipsey, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $66. Page 546 of Book 554.
Dec. 22: Lot WH-66, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John Pittman and Younger Mattox. Grantor: White Oaks Properties I, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 581 of Book 554.
Dec. 22: One tract (4.42 acres), Linville. Grantee: Pirates Heels LLC. Grantor: Robert and Rosanna Ezzell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 616 of Book 554.
Dec. 22: Two tracts (20.24 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Robert and Jeannie Burleson Grantor: Gary and Kathryn Taylor. Excise tax: $400. Page 619 of Book 554.
Dec. 22: Unit E, Building 10, Lodges at Elkmont Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Patricia Glenny. Grantor: Marc and Sandra Mills, Kenneth Braswell Jr. and Diane Braswell. Excise tax: $440. Page 623 of Book 554.
Dec. 22: One tract (5.111 acres), Linville. Grantee: Mark Taylor and Loretta Trivette. Grantor: Mary Caridas. Excise tax: $260. Page 629 of Book 554.
Dec. 22: One tract (7.73 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Tony Jones Sr. and Jeannie Jones. Grantor: Debbie and Charles Madgett, Connie and Michael Tester, Donna and Ronald Bradley. Excise tax: $100. Page 632 of Book 554.
Dec. 22: Multiple lots, Rhoney’s View, Linville. Grantee: Danny Rhoney. Grantor: Sheila Annas, CW Rhoney Jr., Testamentary Trust under the Will of CW Rhoney Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 641 of Book 554.
Dec. 22: Unit 2102, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club Condominiums, Beech Mountain. Grantee: J.H. Oldenburg, J.H. Oldenburg Revocable Trust. Grantor: Yvonne Humphreys and Fredjack Trust. Excise tax: $220. Page 673 of Book 554.
Dec. 23: Unit 2311, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club Condominiums, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jimmy and Dietra Horng. Grantor: John and Sandra Harlow. Excise tax: $251. Page 678 of Book 554.
Dec. 23: Lot VV26, Vineyard Village Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher Martin. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $420. Page 698 of Book 554.
Dec. 23: One tract (8.69 acres), Linville. Grantee: Samuel and Christa Poore. Grantor: Charles W., Charles Joseph and David Poore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 722 of Book 554.
Dec. 23: Lot 5, Section 1, Slopesider, Banner Elk. Grantee: Linville Falls General Store, Inc. Grantor: Martha Piercy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 746 of Book 554.
Dec. 23: One tract (20.78 acres), Linville. Grantee: Matthew Sluder. Grantor: Richard, Teresa and Matthew Sluder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2343 of Book 554.
Dec. 23: Unit D, Building 20, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Karen Humphrey, John E. Humphrey Revocable Trust, Karen M, Humphrey Revocable Trust. Grantor: John and Karen Humphrey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 792 of Book 554.
Dec. 23: Unit 1, Building 1, Misty Woods Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sid Elite LLC. Grantor: Jeffrey and Lewis Levie, Elizabeth McDonald, Julie and Samuel Winters. Excise tax: $330. Page 795 of Book 554.
Dec. 23: One tract (82.97 acres), Linville. Grantee: Victory Missionary Baptist Church. Grantor: The Watson Trust, Mary and Frank Watson, Elizabeth Raft, Elizabeth V. Raft Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 850 of Book 554.
Dec. 23: Unit 2, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Mills Trust Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Kincaid and Mary Mills, The Trust U/A Mary S. Mills. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 869 of Book 554.
Dec. 23: Lot 29, Ridge View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Theresa Whitley and Heber Whitley III. Grantor: Glenn and Christina Taylor. Excise tax: $570. Page 884 of Book 554.
Dec. 23: One tract (0.94 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kristie Green. Grantor: Stanley, Robert and Heaven Nelson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 899 of Book 554.
Dec. 23: One tract (0.94 acres), Linville. Grantee: James Rogers and Amber Williams. Grantor: Kristie Green. Excise tax: $90. Page 903 of Book 554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.