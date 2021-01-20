The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 11: Unit 18, Bldg. C, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Josh McPherson. Grantor: Eric and Amanda Sorrow. Excise tax: $170. Page 2210 of Book 554.
Jan. 11: One tract (0.97 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Wright. Grantor: Chad Puckett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2337 of Book 554.
Jan. 11: Lot 115, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Rhonda Rettstadt. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 2341 of Book 554.
Jan. 11: Lots 9 and 10, Tanglewood Development, Linville. Grantee: Justin Massee. Grantor: Kathie Massee. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2367 of Book 554.
Jan. 11: One tract (6,800 sq. ft.), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Mathew Campbell. Grantor: Gary and Elizabeth Presnell. Excise tax: $274. Page 2373 of Book 554.
Jan. 11: Two tracts (4.98 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sandra Nabors. Grantor: Nathan and Sandra Nabors. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2427 of Book 554.
Jan. 12: Lot 146, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Roy Stanley. Grantor: Daniel Levinson. Excise tax: $110. Page 2468 of Book 554.
Jan. 12: One tract (0.25 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Margaret Combs. Grantor: Myrtle Brown and Barbara Lindsey. Excise tax: $24. Page 2470 of Book 554.
Jan. 12: Lot 81, Section 1, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Victoria Futral. Grantor: Jack Drummond. Excise tax: $860. Page 2489 of Book 554.
Jan. 12: Lot 5, Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Village of Sugar Mountain. Grantor: Stacy Eggers IV, Village of Sugar Mountain, Sugar Pointe, LLC. Excise tax: $16. Page 73 of Book 555.
Jan. 12: See document for description. Grantee: Frank Braswell Jr. Grantor: Troy and Bette Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 77 of Book 555.
Jan. 12: Unit C, Building 11, The Reserve, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rance Allen Jr. and Robert Fowler Jr. Grantor: Jerry and Katherine Snider. Excise tax: $698. Page 79 of Book 555.
Jan. 12: Lot 320, GF. Co., Linville. Grantee: Hemlock Drive Investments LLC. Grantor: Robert and Norinne Fraser. Excise tax: $520. Page 82 of Book 555.
Jan. 12: Lot 16, Glens of Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: William Henderson and Deborah Bowker. Grantor: Tama Portaro. Excise tax: $1,576. Page 109 of Book 555.
Jan. 12: Lot 128, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul Polhill. Grantor: Gong Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 112 of Book 555.
Jan. 13: One tract (4.35 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Linda Horne, Linda Sue Foster Horne Living Trust. Grantor: Linda Horne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 136 of Book 555.
Jan. 13: Lot G-33, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lisa Collins. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $380. Page 140 of Book 555.
Jan. 13: Lot C12, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lazy Bear Holdings LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $386. Page 144 of Book 555.
Jan. 13: One tract (10.01 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael Moss. Grantor: Mary Smalley, Mary D. Smalley Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $158. Page 147 of Book 555.
Jan. 13: One tract, Linville. Grantee: David Wright, Alena Stair. Grantor: Teddie and Tom Evaul, Karen Daniels, Aleta Field, Elmer Field Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Excise tax: $198. Page 152 of Book 555.
Jan. 13: Lot S32, Sunset Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas and Haley Johnson. Grantor: Andrew and June Slattery. Excise tax: $554. Page 189 of Book 555.
Jan. 13: Lot O27, Overlook Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Kaye Putnam. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 192 of Book 555.
Jan. 13: One tract (1.04 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Cameron Smith and Addison Hargett. Grantor: Secu*re, Inc. Excise tax: $444. Page 215 of Book 555.
Jan. 13: One tract (1.02 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert Welton Jr. Grantor: Finley Cornett Jr. and Glenda Cornett. Excise tax: $520. Page 238 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Lot E-18, Eagles Springs, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Jessica Puzio. Grantor: Walter and Barbara Kwiatek. Excise tax: $310. Page 278 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Deed to a cemetery plot, Montezuma Community Cemetery, Linville. Grantee: Nicholas and Debbie Winebarger. Grantor: Montezuma Community Cemetery Association, Inc., Nicholas and Debbie Winebarger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 292 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit 29, Building E, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Molo Properties 1, LLC. Grantor: Kristin and Paul Newnham. Excise tax: $398. Page 309 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-124, Week 1, Mossy Creek Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Robert Pressley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 312 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-109, Week 49, Mossy Creek Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Danny and Mary Brafford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 314 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-108, Week 43, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: David J. Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 316 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-110, Week 6, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Thomas and Jean Bess. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 318 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Lot E-110, Week 25, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: William Dodson Sr. and Carol Dodson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 320 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-110, Week 38, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Richard Duncan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 322 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-110, Week 2, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Michael and Teresa Sharp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 324 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-110, Week 31, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Joseph Cocke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 326 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-112, Week 22, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Dodson Sr. and Carol Dodson. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 329 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-112, Week 21, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Terry Moore. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 331 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-112, Week 1, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Judy Allred. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 333 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-112, Week 4, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Walter and Elizabeth Brown. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 335 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-124, Week 38, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Duncan. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 337 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-124, Week 24, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marvin and Patricia Leavitt. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 339 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-124, Week 23, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sherry Hite, Grear Hite, Jr. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 341 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-124, Week 30, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph Cocke. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 343 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-124, Week 45, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Evelyn Melton. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 345 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-124, Week 50, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brooke and Midori Saladin. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 347 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-124, Week 20, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffery and Amy Crissman. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 349 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-124, Week 5, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Calvin Leonard Jr. and Suzanne Leonard. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 351 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-124, Week 44, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Jean Bess. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 353 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-124, Week 22, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Kristin Godwin. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 355 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-124, Week 10, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jose and Luisa Ribeiro. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 357 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-108, Week 41, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Lawrence Queen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 359 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-109, Week 1, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Harper-Anderson, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 361 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-109, Week 34, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk. Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Eleanor Hank and Patricia Small. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 363 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Unit E-108, Week 24, Mossy Creek Condominium, Banner Elk.. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Dawn Constantino. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 365 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: Lot 13A, House/Unit 2, Elk Creek at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cynthia Hegler, Stephen Horne. Grantor: Cheryl Fording and Paul Young. Excise tax: $1,120. Page 384 of Book 555.
Jan. 14: One tract, Linville. Grantee: Glenco Properties LLC. Grantor: John and Lillian Shapard. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 409 of Book 555.
Jan. 15: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $122. Page 413 of Book 555.
