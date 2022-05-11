The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 2: One tract (422.7 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Lees-McRae College, Incorporated. Grantor: Properties for Children. Excise tax: $33,290. Page 1658 of Book 576.
May 2: Wildcat Lake, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lees-McRae College, Incorporated. Grantor: Edgar Tufts Memorial Association, Inc. Excise tax: $2,710. Page 1665 of Book 576.
May 2: Lot 7, Section 9, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Yardy and Barbara Williams. Grantor: Susan Booker. Excise tax: $80. Page 1698 of Book 576.
May 2: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: $15. Page 1715 of Book 576.
May 2: One tract (2.662 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Celeste Dominguez. Grantor: Properties for Children. Excise tax: $635. Page 1748 of Book 576.
May 2: Lot 35, Tynecastle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Danni Powers. Grantor: Dieter and Karyn Herterich. Excise tax: $460. Page 1751 of Book 576.
May 2: Lot 137A, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Branden and Caroline Henderson. Grantor: S.M.N.C. Corp. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 1756 of Book 576.
May 2: Unit 4112, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Christine and Jason Riggio. Grantor: Newpath Properties, Inc. Excise tax: $502. Page 1772 of Book 576.
May 2: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $170. Page 1818 of Book 576.
May 2: One tract (13.456 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Richard and Cynthia Lindecamp. Grantor: Jamie Campbell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1866 of Book 576.
May 2: Lot 3, Mountain Creek, Cranberry. Grantee: Ricky and Rachael Heath. Grantor: Leonard and Glenia De Barros. Excise tax: $114. Page 1869 of Book 576.
May 2: Unit 24, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mary and Irvin Easter. Grantor: Tobias Horne and Shore Trust. Excise tax: $522. Page 1871 of Book 576.
May 2: Lot 8, PR Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Ann Decherd. Grantor: David and Kathleen Decherd. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1878 of Book 576.
May 2: Two tracts, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Steven, Lionel, and Timothy Harris, Edwin Harris Sr., and Edwin Harris Jr. Grantor: Charles and Linda Whittington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1881 of Book 576.
May 3: Lot 360, Buckeye Gap, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Ronald and Teresa Allison. Grantor: Equity Trust Company, Mark Roth, Mark D. Wimberley Roth IRA and Mark Wimberley. Excise tax: $63. Page 1885 of Book 576.
May 3: Lot F29, Farms Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Emilio and Patricia Medina. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., William Strausbaugh #1636288, William Strausbaugh, Teresa Strausbaugh #1636289, and Teresa Strausbaugh. Excise tax: $470. Page 1913 of Book 576.
May 3: Two tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Wood Hall Young III and Brandy Young. Grantor: John Young. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 1921 of Book 576.
May 3: Lot 8, Unit 5, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Upchurch Marinas, Inc. Grantor: PEG 145 LLC, The Private Exchange Group, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1938 of Book 576.
May 3: One tract (3.787 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Dustin and Julie Beam. Grantor: Donald and Margie Sheets. Excise tax: $458. Page 1942 of Book 576.
May 3: Lot 5, Heath Hill Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patrick Langsford and Rhonda Langford. Grantor: Maureen Tighe, Angelo Gurrieri, Angelo Gurrieri Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $326. Page 1960 of Book 576.
May 3: Unit 4H, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Dawn Davis. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1967 of Book 576.
May 4: Townhome Unit 301, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gerald and Valerie Fitzgerald, Gerald and Valerie Fitzgerald Living Trust. Grantor: Gerald and Valerie Fitzgerald. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1983 of Book 576.
May 4: Lot VV12, Vineyard Village Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alexa Arias and Sean McCune. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $560. Page 1996 of Book 576.
May 4: Unit 2012, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: George Lowder, Stephanie Worley. Grantor: Joan Campbell, John Thomas Campbell III. Excise tax: $420. Page 2034 of Book 576.
May 4: One tract (2.19 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Shylah Davis. Grantor: Daniel and Alaina Dellinger. Excise tax: $926. Page 2058 of Book 576.
May 4: Unit 1708, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Susan Agruso. Grantor: Missy and Richard Nordan. Excise tax: $455. Page 2073 of Book 576.
May 4: One tract (4.7 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Kimberly Hobbs. Grantor: Marie Love, Deborah and Wayne Hobbs. Excise tax: $56. Page 2089 of Book 576.
May 4: One tract (4.8 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Kimberly Hobbs. Grantor: Marie Love, Deborah and Wayne Hobbs. Excise tax: $57. Page 2092 of Book 576.
May 5: Lot 48, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: Crossnore Communities for Children. Grantor: Jimmie and Katherine Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2199 of Book 576.
May 6: One tract (0.98 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Amy Jones. Grantor: Timothy and Jessica Vance. Excise tax: $570. Page 2207 of Book 576.
May 6: Two tracts (4.9 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Juan and Jennifer Tafur. Grantor: Brett, Wayne, Shirley, Yvette, Kenneth, and Kevin Ulisnik, Scott and Melissa Surgenor, Jennifer Kauffman. Excise tax: $600. Page 2227 of Book 576.
