The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 10: Unit 201H, Week 48, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tommy Whisnant. Grantor: Gordon Duffett and Cara Irvine. Excise tax: $1. Page 64 of Book 560.
May 10: Lot ES49, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bigfoot Life, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 66 of Book 560.
May 10: One tract (4.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Cody and Hannah Laws. Grantor: Steve and Rosa Beam. Excise tax: $60. Page 71 of Book 560.
May 10: One tract (0.65 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan and Jennifer Krueger. Grantor: Nancy Davis. Excise tax: $80. Page 79 of Book 560.
May 10: One tract (1.06 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Paul Biggs III. Grantor: Mary Scott and Pamela Kosiras. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 85 of Book 560.
May 10: Two tracts (4.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Paul Biggs III. Grantor: Mary Scott and Pamela Kosiras. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 87 of Book 560.
May 10: One tract (4.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Richard and Sharon Moody. Grantor: Paul Biggs III. Excise tax: $64. Page 90 of Book 560.
May 10: One tract (1.06 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Mary Scott. Grantor: Paul Biggs III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 93 of Book 560.
May 10: Lot 81, Western Highlands, Beech Mountain. Grantee: KWL Properties LLC. Grantor: Jonathan and Anna Lehman. Excise tax: $60. Page 96 of Book 560.
May 10: Unit 2, Building 3, Cluster 1A, Mountain Springs Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Ronald and Frances Bobbie. Grantor: Frederick and Melanie Crawford. Excise tax: $1,520. Page 107 of Book 560.
May 10: One tract (0.55 acres), Altamont. Grantee: United Community Bank. Grantor: Anthony Di Santi, Johnnie and Margie Calhoun. Excise tax: $90. Page 156 of Book 560.
May 10: Lot 64, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Equity Trust Company, Joseph Whitsell, Joseph Whitesell IRA. Grantor: Maria Miller. Excise tax: $250. Page 162 of Book 560.
May 11: Unit 23, Building E, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Samuel and Tracy Clary. Grantor: Robert and Roberta Wishart. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 167 of Book 560.
May 11: Portion of Lot 106, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sue Hedrick. Grantor: Elk River Holdings, LLC, Elk River Development Corporation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 172 of Book 560.
May 11: Unit B, Building 1, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: BBTB Properties LLC. Grantor: Vance Johnson Rentals LLC. Excise tax: $990. Page 178 of Book 560.
May 11: Lot 27, Villages at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Catherine and Christopher Fleming Jr. Grantor: CPEC Exchange 43885-H, LLC, CPEC Exchange 43885-W, LLC, and CPEC Exchange 43885-W, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 183 of Book 560.
May 11: Unit 3103A, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Hip Design, LLC. Grantor: Christian and John O’Briant, Georgia Byrum. Excise tax: $281. Page 197 of Book 560.
May 11: Unit 2, Building A, Fairway Cottages Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Poppy Revocable Trust. Grantor: Frank Drendel and The Husband’s GST Nonexempt Trust. Excise tax: $900. Page 215 of Book 560.
May 11: Unit B, Mountain Cottage Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Paul Daniel. Grantor: Pin High Linville, LLC. Excise tax: $1,700. Page 224 of Book 560.
May 11: One tract (2.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Cade Jones. Grantor: Donna Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 286 of Book 560.
May 11: One tract (0.57 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Shelia McCloud and Emily Jones. Grantor: Melanie Buck, Cecil McCloud, Cecil Eugene McCloud Intervivos Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 297 of Book 560.
May 11: Three tracts (10.9 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Emily Jones. Grantor: Melanie Buck, Cecil McCloud, Cecil Eugene McCloud Intervivos Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 301 of Book 560.
May 12: Unit 2, Building D, Elk Knob I Condominum, Banner Elk. Grantee: Deborah Vaineri, Deborah and Humberto Vainieri, Deborah Vainieri Revocable Trust, Humberto Vainieri Revocable Trust. Grantor: Amy and Clifford Ritchie, C. Clifford Ritchie 2012 Irrevocable Trust, C. Clifford Ritchie 2012 Irrevocable Family Trust. Excise tax: $1,325. Page 329 of Book 560.
May 12: Lots 1-5, 7-10, Beech Crossing, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Blue Ridge Business Solutions, LLC. Grantor: Penick, LLC. Excise tax: $368. Page 355 of Book 560.
May 12: Lot 105A, Charter Ridge Development, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Greg and Ellen Feldman. Grantor: Sue and Larry Hedrick. Excise tax: $1,690. Page 361 of Book 560.
May 12: Unit 33, Building J, The Glen Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alex Veech III. Grantor: David Stinson and David Isom. Excise tax: $517. Page 366 of Book 560.
May 12: One tract (0.84 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Sharon Hmielewski. Grantor: Anthony and Louann Compagnone. Excise tax: $33. Page 369 of Book 560.
May 12: Lot 65, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Donna McClure. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $330. Page 391 of Book 560.
May 12: One tract (1.35 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Tyler Burr. Grantor: Alexander and Brenda Lyerly. Excise tax: $440. Page 403 of Book 560.
May 13: Lot 187 (second tract 0.02 acres), Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Stephanie Martin. Grantor: Steven and Cheryl Nixon. Excise tax: $120. Page 418 of Book 560.
May 13: Two tracts (7.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Gloria Freeman. Grantor: Kimberly and Robert Phillips, Bryan Freeman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 422 of Book 560.
May 13: Unit C, Building 1, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Loren Petrof and Monica Lambert. Grantor: Jose and Alejandra Santos. Excise tax: $216. Page 438 of Book 560.
May 13: Lot 2A, Townhouse 2, Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hope Schultz. Grantor: Susan Harris and Ernest Whitener. Excise tax: $660. Page 446 of Book 560.
May 13: Two tracts (2.36 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michelle Plummer. Grantor: Henry and Betty Knaack. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 470 of Book 560.
May 13: One tract (0.45 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Amanda Winebarger. Grantor: David and Chasity Durham. Excise tax: $200. Page 474 of Book 560.
May 13: Lot 241, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Tony Walker Jr. and Marlette Walker. Grantor: The Edgar Dallie Gurley Revocable Trust, Edgar and Jean Gruley, The Jean Dunn Gurley Revocable Trust, Jean Gurley. Excise tax: $256. Page 509 of Book 560.
May 13: One tract (3.3 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Edward Blevins. Grantor: Terry and Linda Blevins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 541 of Book 560.
May 13: Two tracts (3.91 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Edward Blevins. Grantor: Terry and Linda Blevins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 545 of Book 560.
May 13: Lot 173, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Heavenly Mountain Prperties LLC. Grantor: Brett and Tonya Nelson. Excise tax: $160. Page 551 of Book 560.
May 13: One tract (0.62 acres), Linville. Grantee: Timothy Brewer. Grantor: Tracy Brewer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 559 of Book 560.
May 14: Two tracts (2.2 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Phillip Barrier Jr. and Renee Barrier. Grantor: Jacqueline Hughes. Excise tax: $90. Page 579 of Book 560.
May 14: Two tracts (0.09 acres), Linville. Grantee: Matthew Birger. Grantor: Michael and Jacqueline Nelson. Excise tax: $440. Page 583 of Book 560.
