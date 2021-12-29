The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 20: Four tracts, Linville. Grantee: Finley Johnson Jr. Grantor: Leigha, Erika, Caroline and Katherine Farthing, Matthew Donofrio and Ramona Johnson. Excise tax: $120. Page 1914 of Book 570.
Dec. 20: Units 1106 and 1108, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Prosidian Consulting, LLC. Grantor: Zewditu Menelik and Adrian Woolcock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1957 of Book 570.
Dec. 20: One tract (6.13 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kenneth Allen and Kylie Wall. Grantor: Chad and Jennie Goodwin. Excise tax: $900. Page 1974 of Book 570.
Dec. 20: See document for description. Grantee: Volker Gurr and Norma Fowler. Grantor: Margaret Hendricks and Craig Joyner Jr. Excise tax: $700. Page 2032 of Book 570.
Dec. 20: One tract (0.945 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Kenneth Allen and Kylie Wall. Grantor: Chad and Jennie Goodwin. Excise tax: $2. Page 2049 of Book 570.
Dec. 20: Lot ES-82, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Muhammad Iqbal and Nigam Ehsan. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC, Midland IRA, Inc., George Bandy, George Michael Bandy #1636740. Excise tax: $290. Page 2105 of Book 570.
Dec. 20: Lot 30, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Theresa Hilton. Grantor: Nancy Newcomb. Excise tax: $152. Page 2128 of 568.
Dec. 20: Unit 2517, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frederick Brye Jr. Grantor: Robert Baldwin Sr. Excise tax: $540. Page 2130 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Lot S-125, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Glass House, LLC. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Bandy, George Michael Bandy #1636740. Excise tax: $700. Page 2146 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Tract 4 (46.49 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: JRMON NC, LLC. Grantor: Roy and Patricia Blanton, Roy E. Blanton Living Trust, Patricia R. Blanton Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 2165 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Lot 215, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Keller Family, LLC. Grantor: O.A. Keller III and Linda Keller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2175 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Lots 20-24, Block A, J.W. Teems Subdivision, Altamont. Grantee: Michael and Kimberly Johnson. Grantor: Crossnore Communities for Children, Crossnore School, Inc. Excise tax: $52. Page 2183 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: One tract (0.43 acres), Linville. Grantee: THAC, Inc. Grantor: Thomas and Abigail Sheets. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2185 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Lot 17, Unit 1, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Paul and Wendy Kahn. Grantor: Jack and Barbara Chynoweth. Excise tax: $539. Page 2275 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Lot S-99, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carrington and Kia Carter. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $560. Page 2280 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Lot 308, Snowcloud Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Katie Travers. Grantor: Susan Travers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2306 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Lot 98, Second Section, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jace and Michele Gates. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $120. Page 2308 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Lot D-60, Oak Hill Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Bryan Padgett. Grantor: Elmer and Brenda Padgett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2325 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: One tract (2.32 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Jason Lottmann. Grantor: Jason Lottman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2349 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Lot 93, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ramona, Robert, Steven and Lindsey Oakley. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 2362 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Unit 9, Building E, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stacie Greene. Grantor: Alvin and Robin Hair. Excise tax: $772. Page 2388 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Unit D, Building 6, Phase III, Lodges at Elkmont Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Kainski. Grantor: Thomas Taft, Sr. Excise tax: $810. Page 2392 of Book 570.
Dec. 21: Lot 33, Grandview Acres, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth and Rebecca Price. Grantor: Allen and Teresa Storie. Excise tax: $460. Page 2411 of Book 570.
Dec. 22: One tract (5.557 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Chastity Hughes. Grantor: Paul and Rachel Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2438 of Book 570.
Dec. 22: One tract (3.52 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Morgan Hughes and Logan Gouge. Grantor: Paul and Rachel Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2441 of Book 570.
Dec. 22: Unit 04E, Week 7, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Ramona Mowrey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 21 of Book 571.
Dec. 22: Lot V76, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Heather and Viktors Steins. Grantor: Heather and Viktors Steins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 85 of Book 571.
Dec. 22: Lot S-119, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Mountain View, LLC. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy. Excise tax: $610. Page 105 of Book 571.
Dec. 22: Lot 151 Rhoneys View, Linville. Grantee: Matthew Burger. Grantor: Shelia Annas, Steve and Lorraine Rhoney. Excise tax: $9. Page 120 of Book 571.
Dec. 22: One tract (2.65 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Joel and Kimberly Carter. Grantor: Joel Carter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 127 of Book 571.
