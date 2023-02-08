The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tammy Hall Sparks, 52, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant A. Beam with felony neglect disabled/elder serious injury. Sparks was issued a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Jordan Elaine Wishon, 27, of Spruce Pine was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor defraud/alcohol test. Wishon was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Brandy Marie Blankenship, 33, of Spruce Pine was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with failure to appear in court on drug-related charges. Blankenship was issued a secure custody hold, pending the next drug court date of Feb. 8, 2023.
Preston B. Queen, 44, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. Queen was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21, 2023.
Daniel Jesus Nunez, 48, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with assault on a female. Nunez was issued a secured hold and scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20, 2023.
Citations issued, Donnie Alan Edwards, 57, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy C. Laundress for operating a motor vehicle and failing to see before turning from a direct line that such movement could be made safely. Edwards is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 15 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 156 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 transports.
