The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Marc Edward Jackson, 52, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor second degree trespassing, burglary/breaking and entering. Jackson was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Michael Eugene Byrd, 48, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor probation violations. Byrd was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4, 2022.
Patrick Murphy, 32, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with failure to pay child support. Murphy was issued a $339 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 27, 2022.
April Dawn Smith, 44, of Marion, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on felony drug charges. Smith was issued a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7, 2022.
Citations issued, Ronald McKinney, 57, of Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. McKinney is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Charles Lee Hoilman, 51, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle without having in effect the financial liability required by law and while displaying a revoked registration number plate, knowing the same to be revoked. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 20 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 159 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had nine transports.
