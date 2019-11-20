The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Bobbi Jo McCullough, 34, of 159 Perkins Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer by Deputy P. Caudill. McCullough was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Jared Blake Osbon, 23, of 76 Oak Crossing in Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear in court for speeding and reckless driving to endanger by Deputy W. Hobson. Osbon was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Dalton Westle Hill, 22, of 181 Twin Oaks Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged with probation violations by Deputy W. Hobson. Hill was placed in jail on three days custody hold.
Christopher Bo McCanless, 35, of 55 Twin Oaks Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged with probation violations by Deputy W. Hobson. McCanless was placed in jail on three days custody hold.
Citations issued,
Kasadee Blackburn, 26, of 98 Cope Hollow Rd. in Newland, was cited for driving while license revoked by Lieutenant S. Davis. Blackburn is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 5 prisoner transports.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 48 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 149 calls for service.
