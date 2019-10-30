The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Martin Robinson, 28, of Bakersville, was charged with post release warrant by Detective A. Beam. Robinson was issued a No Bond and scheduled for a post release hearing on Oct. 24, 2019.
Dennis Tyler Banks, 25, of 7 Rainbow Hill Dr. in Asheville, was charged with failure to appear on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony conditional discharge by Lieutenant S. Davis. Banks was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30, 2019.
Sean Aaron Edwards, 48, of 4240 Altapass Hwy. in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor violation of court order by Deputy N. Bowman. Edwards was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6, 2019.
Melissa Ray Riddle, 30, of 26 Wagon Master Lot 4 in Spruce Pine, was charged with felony possession of controlled substance inside jail premises, misdemeanor possession of tobacco by inmate and possession of Schedule V controlled substance by Deputy D. LaPlante. Riddle was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1, 2019.
Joshua S. Hansen, age unknown, of 34 Pate Creek Rd. in Green Mountain, was charged with outstanding Caldwell County warrants by Deputy J. Masters. Hansen was transported to McDowell County pending transfer to Caldwell County.
Dylan Estachio Myers, of 104 Cinder Ridge Dr. in Spartanburg, SC, was charged with felony probation violations by Deputy W. Hobson. Myers was issued $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29, 2019.
Aleschia Nicole Miller, 28, of 299 Cub Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with driving under the influence by Deputy R. Bishop. Miller was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Jason Cory Jones, 38, of 77 Maple Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged with driving under the influence by Deputy R. Bishop. Jones was issued a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Sandra Lynn Stearns, 46, of 4172 Altapass Hwy. in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault by Deputy R. Bishop. Stearns was issued a no bond, pending a 48-hour domestic hold.
Sean Edwards, 48, of 4192 Altapass Hwy. In Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault by Deputy R. Bishop. Edwards was issued a no bond, pending a 48-hour domestic hold.
Ethan King, 20, of 100 Cricket Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Yancey County deputies for Mitchell County warrants on failure to appear on simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. King was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18, 2019.
Billy Phillip Hoyle, 47, of 195 Hamburg Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear possession of drug paraphernalia by Deputy T. Silvers. Hoyle was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2019.
Rebecca Danielle Gardner, 33, of 911 Altapass Hwy. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear for traffic violations by Deputy T. Silvers. Gardner was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6, 2019.
Citations issued — Deputy R. Bishop issued citations’ for the aforementioned DWI charges.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 14 prisoner transports.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 37 inmates in McDowell County Jail.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 231 calls for service.
