The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ronald Lee McKinney, 57, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. McKinney was issued a $13,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Eva Michelle Bailey, 45, of Marion, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with traffic methamphetamine provided on a true bill of indictment. Bailey was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15, 2022.
Leroy Chelsie, 23, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Sheriff Donald Street with felony possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana. Chelsie was issued a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on March 1, 2022.
Audra Biddix Masters, 57, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with habitual felon status provided on a true bill of indictment. Masters is scheduled to appear in court on March 15, 2022.
Jennifer Elaine Hinson, 39, of Waco, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of stolen motor vehicle. Hinson was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Robert Adam Shull, 40, of Waco, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of stolen motor vehicle. Shull was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Aaron Robert Ray, 31, of Newland, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor second degree trespass, injury to personal property, two counts of resisting public officer. Ray was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Billy Phillip Hoyle, 49, of Newland, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor second degree trespass. Hoyle was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Dustin Calloway, 21, of Newland, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor second degree trespass. Calloway was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Savannah Arnett, 27, of Banner Elk, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor second degree trespass. Arnett was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Kristal Gail Carver, 44, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony possession of methamphetamine. Carver was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Cynthia Thompson, 36, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with outstanding warrants and probation violations. Thompson was issued a $5,300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Jason Lee Filmore, 47, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with violation of a court order. Filmore was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Destiny Dawn Davis, 25, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor child abuse charges and outstanding warrants issued by Yancey County. Davis was issued a $35,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on March 1, 2022.
Joshua Keith Ollis, 37, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on probation violations. Ollis was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear on March 14, 2022.
Adam Scott Vance, 28, of Newland, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with felony possession of methamphetamine. Vance was issued a $6,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Eric Gordon Jackson, 26, of Plumtree, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with felony probation violations. Jackson was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Avery County Court on March 14, 2022.
Citations issued, Summer Nicole Ray, 37, of Burnsville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Ray is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Travis Eugene Rohn, 57, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Rohn is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Elizabeth Lee Kennedy, 23, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for failing to drive on the right side of the road. Kennedy is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Jesse Gage, 38, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for failing to stop his vehicle at a duly erected stop sign. Gage is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 47 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 155 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 10 prisoner transports for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.