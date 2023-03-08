The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Frank D. Stewart Jr., 55, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Stewart was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Kathy Stewart, 61, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Stewart was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Haley Foster, 19, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective J. Masters with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Foster was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Roger Gayle Wise, 69, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective J. Masters with misdemeanor assault on a female. Wise was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Johnny Darrel Gouge, 61, of Bakersville, was charged by Captain C. Hobson with misdemeanor stalking and trespassing. Gouge was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Matthew Grady McKinney, 37, of Spruce Pine was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with failure to appear in court on a criminal summons. McKinney was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Citations issued, No citations were recorded for this period.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 21 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 5 inmate transports for this period.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 151 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 6 transports.
