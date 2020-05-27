The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Raul Rojas Martinez, 44, of 1073 Hwy 19E in Spruce Pine was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor criminal summon. Martinez was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 23, 2020.
Travis Smith, 26, of 3856 Fork Mountain Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor assault on a female. Smith was placed in secure 48 hours hold and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Scott Lee Schulze, of 345 Fairgrounds Street, Apt. E10 in Spruce Pine was charged with misdemeanor second degree trespassing. Schulze was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Ridge Wayne Conley, 27, of 244 Gage Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV controlled substance, Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, Misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting public officer. Conley was issued a $33,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Amber Nicole Black, 29, of 20 Octave Heights in Marion was charged by deputies with Felony possession of Heroin, misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Black was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Taylor Ray Liles, 23, of 2 Ellis Hill Top Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputies with Felony sell/deliver SCH IV controlled substance, Felony sell/deliver SCH IV controlled substance Felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV controlled substance, Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV controlled substance and two counts Misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substance. Liles was issued a $45,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Erin Renee Heath, 27, of 9816 Hwy 80 in Bakersville, was charged by deputies with Felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Heath was issued a $5,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Citations issued, Luis Manuel Anastacio-Jacobo, 24, of 19 Tradewind Dr. in Asheville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon with operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Anastacio-Jacobo is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 34 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 157 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six prisoner transports.
