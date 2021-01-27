The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Alexander Gabriel Cain, 23, of 1067 Ridge Road in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to pay child support. Cain was issued a $2,188 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10, 2021.
Patrick J. Stanley, 40, of 274 Escape Mt. Road in Hampton, Tenn., was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with felony probation violations. Stanley was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30, 2021.
Christina Lee Gouge, 33, of 74 Chapel Street in Spruce Pine, was charged by deputies with misdemeanor possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gouge was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Eric Lee Sparks, 37, of 1679 Altapass Highway in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with felony possession of firearm by felon. Sparks was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
David Scott Waycaster, 50, of 98 Wagon Master in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with misdemeanor probation violation. Waycaster was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Citations issued, Clifford Ali Biddix, 23, of 165 Beaver Creek Road in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle with drivers’ license revoked and without displaying a current registration plate. Biddix is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Eric William Bradley, 57, of 3825 Cane Creek Road in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Bradley is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 33 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 121 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had four inmate transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.