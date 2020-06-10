The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Eric Shane Nunn, 39, of 226 Mica St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor assault on a female. Nunn was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Jason Lee Filmore, 45, of 99 Pine Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony probation violations and non-child support. Filmore was issued $7,209.85 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24, 2020.
Cody A. Metcalf, 28, of Triple J Park in Marion, was charged by Deputy Hylemon with misdemeanor second degree trespass, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor injury to personal property. Metcalf was issued no contact with plaintiff and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12, 2020.
Elmer David Pollard, 57, of 159 Perkins Way in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats. Pollard was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Sarah Michelle Franklin, of 2400 Mourglea Apt. 5H in Valdese was charged by Deputies with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Franklin was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Citations issued: William Andrew Dugger, 30, of 34 Hopson Dugger Ln. in Newland, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop with operating a vehicle without driver’s license and fictitious registration. Dugger is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 40 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 201 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six prisoner transports and six inmate transports for court.
