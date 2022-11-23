The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Andrew Paul Jackson, 23, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substance and Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon. Jackson was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
David Ollis, 59, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ollis was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
Corey Adam Garrett, 34, of Clyde, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintain vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, manufacture/sell/deliver/possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garrett was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1, 2022.
Ryan Wayne Davidovich, 34, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, manufacture/sell/deliver/possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor second degree trespass (x2), injury to personal property (x2) and cyberstalking. Davidovich was issued a $51,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1, 2022.
Lucas Murphy, 34, of Green Mountain, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting public officer. Murphy was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12, 2022.
Cody Bailey, 31, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to pay child support. Bailey was issued a $509 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14, 2022.
Citations issued, Matthew Brandon Murphy, 39, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious, without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and driving with license revoked. Murphy is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Lucas Murphy, 34, of Green Mountain, was cited by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicle and without displaying a current inspection certificate. Murphy is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Leticia Mauney Fabian, 25, of Marion, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s drivers license was revoked. Fabian is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
James Michael Powell, 20, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy C. Laundress for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and displaying and expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Powell is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Danielle Lasker, 28, of Athens, Ga., was cited by Deputy C. Laundress for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Lasker is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Beth Sabel Sanchez-Gonzolez, 22, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle, without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicles. Sanchez-Gonzolez is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 24 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 146 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 4 transports.
