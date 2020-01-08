Judy Dushae Coffey, 32, of 37 Boone St. in Spruce Pine, was charged with felony probation violations by Deputy D. Buchanan. Coffey was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Raymond Crowder, 46, of 1531 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to pay child support by Deputy R. Bishop. Crowder was issued a $2,562 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan 22, 2020.
David D. King, of 475B Ridge Street in Asheboro, was charged with failure to pay child support by Deputy J. Masters. King was issued a $4,3338.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22, 2020.
Jesus Enrique Huaroco, 27, of 268 Biggerstaff Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and injury to personal property by Deputy D. Buchanan. Huaroco was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Citations issued, Rosa Guerrero, 33, of 194 Jakes Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by Lt. D. Holmes. Guerrero is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 36 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 155 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 11 prisoner transports.
