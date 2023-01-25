The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Thomas Delaney Duncan, 38, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy C. Laundress with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Duncan was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Michael Brandon Ray, 41, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with misdemeanor assault and battery. Ray was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Jason Kyle Mann, 41, of Marion, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam with felony possession/sell/purchase of a firearm with altered or no serial number, misdemeanor assault on a female and resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer. Mann was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Megan Brittany Miller, 35, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Miller was issued a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9, 2023.
Jessie Dewayne Stamper, 56, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Captain C. Hobson with felony possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stamper was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Citations issued, Bronson Jay Harrison, 46, of Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam for operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Harrison is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Shannon Laraye Pitman, 45, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective J. Masters for failing to stop at a duly erected, red light. Pitman is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Andrew Benjamin Oglesby, 27, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Oglesby is scheduled to appear in court April 12, 2023.
Megan Brittany Miller, 35, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Miller is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Buddy Allen McKeehan, 38, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. McKeehan is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 20 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 142 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 13 transports and three inmate transports to the Division of Corrections.
