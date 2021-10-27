The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Megan Lena Hoilman, 32, of Cane Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Captain R.V. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hoilman was issued an $8,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
James Travis Buchanan, 50, of Fox Grape Dr. in Burnsville, was charged by Lieutenant J. Holmes with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. Buchanan was issued a $9,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Jamie Lee Pock, age not given, of Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged by Deputy W. Hobson for failure to appear in court on felony drug charges, misdemeanor trespassing charges and felony probation violations. Pock was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Jason Lee Filmore, 46, of Pine Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Gunter with post-release violations. Filmore was issued a no bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Jesse Allen Bailey, 57, of Ridge Crest Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor violation of court order. Bailey was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Heather Janelle Ingram, 33, of Hughes Gap Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with failure to appear in court on felony drug charges and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Ingram was issued a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Jamie Ellis Waycaster, 43, of Homeless, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with misdemeanor driving with license revoked, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Waycaster was issued a $6,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Summer Ray Phillips, 37, of Wolf Sanctuary Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor drug, larceny and trespassing charges. Phillips was issued a $130,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Elmer David Pollard, 59, of Perkins Way in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats. Pollard was issued a secure domestic violence hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Patrick David Barrier, 58, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with driving with license revoked. Barrier was issued a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Citations issued, James Travis Buchanan, 50, of Fox Grape Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Lieutenant J. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Buchanan is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Barbara Kaylor, 40, of Hickory, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Kaylor is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Charity Delany, 27, of Wildfire Ln. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. Delany is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 45 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 172 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 prisoner transports for court.
