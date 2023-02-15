The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Shanon Louann Lane, 52, of Johnson City, Tenn., was charged by Deputy A. Renfro with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Lane was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
James Frank Arwood, 64, of Johnson City, Tenn., was charged by Deputy A. Renfro with out-of-state felony warrants, felony possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arwood was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court and placed on hold for pending extradition to South Carolina.
Michelle Zita Lee, 33, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony probation violations. Lee was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Rachel Ann Stancil, 37, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with non-payment of a bail bondsman on charges of possession of methamphetamine, felony discharge and felony probation violations. Stancil was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 14, 2023.
Jeremy Dean Allen, 43, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with outstanding warrants issued by Rutherford County on traffic-related offenses. Allen was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Rutherford County.
Aaron Jerry Hughes, 50, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to pay child support. Hughes was issued a $2,220 bond.
Anthony Allen Whorten, 36, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Whorten was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Citations issued, Darryl Forbes, 60, of Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant J. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Forbes is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Joana Callahan, 67, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle, while consuming alcohol and failing to stop at a duly erected stop sign. Callahan is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Alma Renee Yelton, 41, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective J. Masters for intentionally carrying a concealed firearm, while off her own property. Yelton is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 20 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 149 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 10 transports.
