The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Anthony John Borrico, 60, of Lake Side Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Detective A. Beam with second degree trespass. Borrico is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tristan Yevette Bryant, 34, of Humpback Mountain Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with failure to appear in Lincoln County Court. Bryant was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17, 2021.
Alvaro Garcia Rodriguez, 36, of Locust Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Gunter for failure to appear in court on probation charges. Rodriguez was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13, 2021.
Joshua Keith Ollis, 37, of Hwy 80 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Laplante with failure to appear in Yancey County court on traffic-related offenses. Ollis was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16, 2021.
Stephanie Michelle Hancock, 25, of Country Roads in Hanceville, Ala., was charged by Deputy J. Masters with warrants issued for Buncombe County. Hancock was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10, 2022.
Rollins Stanford Elliot, Jr., 41, of Landford Branch in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with warrants issued for Yancey County on traffic-related offenses. Elliot was issued a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16, 2021.
Jerome Van Queen, 52, of North Side Dr. in Bakerville, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Queen was issued a $5,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Ashely Marie Wheeler, 29, of Woody Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with felony probation violations and misdemeanor child abuse. Wheeler was issued a $110,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Phillip Kalam Franklin, 33, of Duke Franklin Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with operating a motor vehicle for license revoked and speeding. Franklin was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Citations issued, Jennifer Franklin Buchanan, 48, of Crabtree Acres in Spruce Pine, was cited by Captain R. Wiseman for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle. Buchanan is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Angela Compton, 42, of Flat Creek School Rd. in Weaverville, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Compton is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Penny Styles Forbes, 51, of Wilhemia St. in Marion, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. Forbes is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 37 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 166 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 prisoner transports for court.
