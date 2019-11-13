The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kameron Allen Calloway, 26, of 71 Calloway Creek Ln. in Newland, was charged with failure to appear in court on reckless driving offense by Deputy W. Hobson. Calloway was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Justin Bradley Johnson, 31, of 331 Fox Den Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor failure to pay child support by Deputy W. Hobson. His purge payment is $425, with a total sum of $9,169.45.
Katlyn Nicole Stewart, 30, of 541 Altapass Church of God Rd. in Spruce Pine, wasa charged with misdemeanor probation violations by Deputy W. Hobson. Stewart was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Richard A Mayers, 57, of Oak Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear in court on traffic citations by Deputy D. Buchanan. Mayers was issued a $4,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4 2019.
Lyndsay Rhea Rainey, 31, of 23 Ridge Crest Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged with felony probation violations by Deputy J. Masters. Rainey was issued a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12, 2019.
Trenton Raymond Crowder, 22, of 331 Fox Den Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor false information to law enforcement and failure to appear in court on communicating threats, assault on government official and resisting public officer by Deputy M. Hylemon. Crowder was issued a $21,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Thomas W. Moody, 29, of 129 Almalene Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear in court for driving with license revoked by Deputy M. Hylemon. Moody was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Nicholas Ryan Buchanan, 23, of 703 Gouge Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with felony intentional child abuse-serious bodily injury by Detective S. Hughes. Buchanan was issued a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Martha Elizabeth Stamey, 33, of 80 Louis Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by Deputy N. Bowman. Stamey was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Citations issued, None.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 13 prisoner transports.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 49 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 200 calls for service.
