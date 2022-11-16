The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nancy G. Clark, 37, of Burnsville, was charged by Mitchell County deputies with misdemeanor communicating threats. She was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
Citations issued, Robert Allen Powell, 53, of Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and registration violations. Powell is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2023.
James Michael Powell, 20, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy C. Laundress for operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Powell is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
John Ramey, 64, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy C. Laundress for carrying a concealed firearm and failure to maintain the right lane of travel. Ramey is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Donna Gail Pritchard, 45, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired and while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Pritchard is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Devon Christopher Brooks, 26, of Ware Shoals, SC, was cited by Captain C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and possession of an open alcoholic container inside the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Brooks is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 25 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 150 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 transports.
