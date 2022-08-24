The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Timothy Mark Swann, 60, of Marion, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with felony probation violations. Swann was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Chance Rainey, 33, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with failure to pay child support. Rainey was issued a $2,756 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31, 2022.
Charles Dustin Duncan, 38, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with failure to pay child support. Duncan was issued a $470 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31, 2022.
Summer Nicole Ray, 37, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with failure to appear in court. Ray was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2022.
Kimberly Lail, 26, of Old Fort, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with felony larceny of motor vehicle issued by McDowell County. Lail was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in McDowell County Court.
Rocky Joe Fisher, 40, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in Avery County Court. Fisher was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30, 2022.
William Jesse Buchanan, 41, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with felony failure to appear in court. Buchanan was issued a $120,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7, 2022.
Cynthia Diane Thompson, 37, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in court. Thompson was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2022.
Amanda Lee Phelps, 33, of Spruce Pine, was taken into custody by Deputy W. Hobson. Phelps was issued 48 hours of secure custody hold.
Shelby Danielle Robinson, 31, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor defraud drug screen. Robinson was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2022.
Robert Ernest Treadway II, 53, of Burnsville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Treadway was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Kathy Angela Hensley, 54, of Burnsville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hensley was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Joey Ray Stout, 42, of Bakersville, was charged by Chief Deputy J. Sparks with misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon and simple assault. Stout was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Citations issued, Jody Allen Barnett, 43, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Barnett is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Randall Kent Banks, 27, of Valdese, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Banks is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Joshua Adam Pyatte, 41, of Newland, was cited by Detective J. Masters for carrying a concealed handgun. Pyatte is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Richard Hollifield, 59, of Newland, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Hollifield is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Brian Keith Gillaspie, 33, of Trinity, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for possession of a concealed handgun and possession of marijuana. Gillaspie is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 20 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 141 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 11 transports.
