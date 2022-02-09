The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dwight Douglas Higgins, 36, of 510 Higgins Lane in Mount Holly, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in Gaston County Court on misdemeanor related charges. Higgins was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1, 2022.
Shannon Dakota Watts, 20, of 3173 Hwy. 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor violation of a court order. Watts was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28, 2022.
Robert Alan McKinney, 52, of 259 Wes Jones Rd. in Newland, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with driving while impaired. McKinney was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Citations issued, Alejandro Sandoval Melchor, 23, of 6701 Woodstream Dr. in Charlotte, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed by the division of motor vehicles and displaying a revoked registration number plate, knowing the same to be revoked. Melchor is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Summer Nicole Ray, 37, of 51 Poplar Grove Loop in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for driving with license revoked and displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Ray is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Brad Atkins, 28, of 105 Dykes Hill Rd. in Limestone, Tenn., was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Atkins is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Samuel Allen Gardner, 26, of 1477 Edgewater Rd. in Cullowhee, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired and possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gardner is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 39 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 151 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 prisoner transports for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.