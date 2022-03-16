The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Keith Davis, 36, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with second degree trespass, damage to property and attempted breaking/entering. Davis was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Steven Michael McGee, 30, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with felony possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. McGee was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Cynthia Diane Thompson, 36, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with possession of Schedule III controlled substance. Thompson was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Brandy Marie Blankenship, 31, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with possession of Schedule III controlled substance. Blankenship was issued a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on March 14, 2022.
Citations issued, Joshua Jacob Hicks, 34, of Elk Park, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for possession of less than half ounce of marijuana. Hicks is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Jeremy Floyd Morgan Joseph, 26, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. Joseph is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Penny Forbes, 52, of Marion, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked, without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and displaying a fictitious number plate knowing the same to be fictitious. Forbes is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Rebecca Hoilman, 42, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Hannah Lauren Sides, 28, of Marion, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. Sides is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Sherry Renee Lomp, 50, of Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. Lomp is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 49 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 136 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 prisoner transports for court.
