The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jennifer Lee Black, 44, of 168 Hamburg Trail in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses and communicating threats. Black was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6, 2020.
Tristan Jeter Henson, 22, of 949 Wyatt Town Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on carrying concealed gun. Henson was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Larry Jerome Peterson, 24, of 1079 Griffith Rd. in Green Mountain, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with misdemeanor simple possess Schedule II controlled substance. Peterson is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Marco Avila, 21, of 99 Estatoe Acres in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon government official and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. Avila was issued a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Billy Hoyle, 48, of 195 Hamburg Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Hoyle was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Citations issued,
Joshua Logan Harding, 34, of 2054 Blevins Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for possess an open container, an alcoholic beverage inside the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Harding is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14, 2020.
Veronica Bautista Ortiz, 23, of 24 Chile Ln. in Cumberland, Va., was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle. Ortiz is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14, 2020.
Olga Anayeli Ramos-Lemus, 23, of 44 Bell St. Ext., was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle. Ramos-Lemus is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14, 2020.
Richard Todd Edwards, 42, of 7366 US Hwy 19E, in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for unlawfully did knowingly possess grinder to use marijuana drug paraphernalia to introduce marijuana to the body. Edwards is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 30 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 145 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had two inmate transports and four prisoner transports for court.
