The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kelly Joe Blalock, 52, of Hwy. 226 South in Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective A. Beam with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor carry concealed gun. Blalock was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Jake Allen Sheets, 26, of West King St. in Boone, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony identity theft and misdemeanor false report to police station. Sheets was issued a secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Benjamin Allen Cross, 31, of Hidden View Loop in Marion, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Cross was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Jesse Allen Bailey, 56, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor probation violations. Bailey was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Sandy Martin Shaw, 60, of Whitson Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with misdemeanor assault on a female and resisting arrest. Shaw was issued a $11,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Citations issued, Darren Clifford Wright, 32, of Butter Sop Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Lieutenant J. English for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Wright is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Hannah Delany, 25, of Cardinal Ln. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Delany is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Brennan Andrew Dugan, 29, of Conscious Way in Asheville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Dugan is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 40 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 152 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 11 prisoner transports for court.
