The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Bobby Ralph Williams, 45, of 107 Carl Smith Rd. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving with a revoked driver’s license, failure to appear in Pender County court for numerous traffic related offenses, failure to appear in Buncombe County court for resisting public officer, failure to appear in court for fictitious information to officer and traffic-related offenses. Williams was issued a $18,200 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Lauren Charday Webb, 34, of 202 Glen Oaks Dr. in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with felony possession of methamphetamine. Webb was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Justin Daniel Pfouts, 30, of 47 Frank Biddix Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and four counts misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia. Pfouts was issued a $16,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Samuel Van Grindstaff, 34, of 75 Jakes Branch in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Laplante with felony flee/allude arrest with motor vehicle. Grindstaff was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Christopher Michael Woodard, 46, of 1894 Bee Branch Rd. in Green Mountain, was charged by Captain R. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Woodard was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 1, 2020.
Travis Smith, 27, of 3856 Fork Mountain Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor injury to personal property. Smith was placed on 48 hours secure custody hold and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Steven Wayne Putman, 48, of 4619 Hwy 226 N in Bakersville, was cited by Detective C. Hobson for driving with driver’s license revoked. Putman is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2020.
Lisa Ann Silver, 51, of 284 Creed Pitman Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for driving with driver’s license revoked. Silver is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Christopher Michael Woodard, 45, of 1894 Bee Branch Rd. in Green Mountain, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for misdemeanor simple possession of marijuana less than 0.5 oz. and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Woodard is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 34 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 129 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six prisoner transports.
