The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Travis Wayne Carpenter, of 46 Little Squirrel Creek in Newland, was charged by Avery County Deputies with failure to appear in Mitchell County Court for traffic-related offenses. Carpenter was surrendered to Mitchell County, issued $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2020.
Tony Edward Buchanan, Jr., 29, of 145 Franklintown Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear in court on felony obtaining property by false pretense by Deputy J. Masters. Buchanan was issued a $90,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2020.
Jason Hunter Hudson, 43, of 202 Overlook Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses by Deputy W. Hobson. Hudson was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Cynthia Diane Thompson, 34, of 331 Thompson Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses by Deputy W. Hobson. Thompson was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18, 2019.
David Scott Waycaster, 49, of 754 Washburn Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance by Deputy W. Hobson. Waycaster was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Citations issued, Jeremy Dean Allen, 40, of 50 Wagon Master Lot 17, in Spruce Pine, was cited for operating a vehicle without insurance by Deputy D. Buchanan. Allen is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 38 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 117 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office transported 24 inmates for scheduled court appearances and six prisoner transports.
