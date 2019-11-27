The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Logan Edward Winegar, 29, of 336 Mollies Branch Road in Newland, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia by Deputy R. Bishop. Winegar was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Kevin Junior Mcgrew, 24, of 196 Miller Rd. in Marshall, was charged with failure to appear in court on driving with license revoked and no insurance by Deputy D. Buchanan. Mcgrew was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9, 2019.
Trenton Raymond Crowder, 22, of 22 Stonewood Drive in Spruce Pine, was charged with outstanding warrants by Deputy J Masters. Crowder was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Raymond David Garland, 31, of 2071 Old NC 226 in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on probation violations by Lt. Davis. Garland was issued a $45,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13.
Rachel Anne Hoilman, 43, of 481 Gouge Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substance by Detective A. Beam. Hoilman was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
David Heith Buckner, 26, of 9 Sweet Birch Dr. in Alexander, NC, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/ deliver Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor maintaining vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance and misdemeanor injury to personal property by Detective S. Hughes. Buckner was issued a $60,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Emily Cheyenne Wantz, 18, of 249 Crab Tree Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with felony child abuse-serious bodily injury by Detective S. Hughes. Wantz was issued a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Citations issued,
Christopher Ryan Burleson, 30, of 274 Sunny St. in Marion, was cited for operating vehicle with no insurance by Deputy D. Buchanan. Burleson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Frank D. Stewart, 52, of 28 Emerald Ln. in Spruce Pine, was cited for operating a vehicle without insurance by Deputy D. Buchanan. Stewart is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Casey Dylan Jones, 21, of 368 Mollies Branch Rd. in Newland, was cited for operating a vehicle with an expired registration by Deputy D. Buchanan. Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Emily Beth Cantrell, 27, of 37 Wagon Master in Spruce Pine, was cited for operating a vehicle with no insurance by Deputy D. Buchanan. Cantrell is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Charlie Hill, 44, of 81 Golf Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited for operating a vehicle with driver’s license revoked by Deputy R. Bishop. Hill is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 prisoner transports.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 45 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 220 calls for service.
