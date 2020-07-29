The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kevin Junior Hank McGrew, 25, of 3105 Rabbit Hop Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with two counts of misdemeanor second degree trespass. McGrew was issued $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Marilyn A. Nanney, 59, of 261 Stewart Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor cyberstalking. Nanney was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2020.
Kennedy Pitman, 20, of 571 Carters Ridge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with misdemeanor resisting public officer. Pitman was issued $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Taylor Ray Liles, 23, of 2 Ellis Top Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with misdemeanor resisting public officer. Liles was issued $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Natalie Louise Morningstar, 34, of 44 Ridgecrest Drive in Spruce Pine, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with misdemeanor stalking, second degree trespass and injury to real property. Morningstar was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Michael McElroy, 42, of 222 Auroa Dr. in Asheville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with felony possession with intent manufacture sell/or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possess with/intent manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor maintain vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance and misdemeanor possession marijuana paraphernalia. McElroy was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12, 2020.
Felicia Christine Houser, 29, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony probation violation. Houser was taken into custody pending a secure hold in the McDowell County jail.
David Benjamin Wernig, 28, of 33 Logger Ln. in Linville Falls, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony failure to appear on probation violations. Wernig was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9, 2020.
Colby James Flynn, 24, of 547 Walt Clark Rd. in Newland, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and felony probation violations. Flynn was issued $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12, 2020.
Citations issued, Austin Gregory Teague, 26, of 114 Phillips Ln. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Captain R.V. Wiseman for possess marijuana paraphernalia. Teague is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Heather Lynn Gross, 49, of 511 E. Mountain View Rd. in Johnson City, Tenn., was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for possess an open container an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Gross is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Scott Brady Gross, 51, of 511 E. Mountain View Rd. in Johnson City, Tenn. was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for possess an open container an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Gross is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Sarah L Knox, 55, of 200 Blankenship Lane, in Erwin, Tenn., was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for possess an open container an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Knox is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Ronney M. Canipe, 54, of 746 Sweet Water Rd. in Green Mountain, was cited by Detective A. Beam for consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Canipe is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Angela R. Carn, 39, of 307 Hulen Ave. in Erwin, Tenn. was cited by Detective A. Beam with consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Carn is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Brett S. Briggs, 52, of 1301 Patterson Branch Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Detective A. Beam with consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Briggs is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Michelle Renee Hernandez, 50, of 302 Feldspar St. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for driving with drivers’ license revoked. Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Ginger Garland, 52, of 41 Lynn Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving with drivers’ license revoked. Garland is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Paul Whitney Frasier, 44, of 190 Hamburg Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving with drivers’ license revoked. Frasier is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Marvin J. Greene, of 307 Hulen Ave. in Erwin, Tenn., was cited by Detective A. Beam for driving without drivers’ license. Greene is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Bobby Lee Lowery, 42, of 271 Sunnybrook Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for driving with drivers’ license revoked and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Lowery is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Russell Floyd Freshour Jr., 33, of 1640 Henery McCall Rd. in Marion, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for driving with drivers’ license revoked, display a revoked registration plate and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Freshour is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Christel Downey, 35, of 4207 Old Asheville Hwy #2, in Flag Pond, Tenn., was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for driving with drivers’ license revoked and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Downey is scheduled to appear in court on Sept, 2, 2020.
Allison Marie Greene, 30, of 851 Hill Top Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for driving without a driver’s license and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Greene is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Colby James Flynn, 24, of 547 Walt Clark Rd. in Newland, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for driving without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Flynn is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 40 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 136 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 12 prisoner transport and nine inmate transports for court.
