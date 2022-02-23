The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Natasha Vista Riddle, 34, of 583 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Riddle was issued a $9,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Natasha Vista Riddle, 34, of 583 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Riddle was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Nicholas Guy Robinson Jr., 34, of 55 Twin Oaks Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Gunter with misdemeanor probation violations. Robinson was issued three days of confinement.
Justin Bradley Johnson, 33, of 331 Fox Den Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Gunter with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Johnson was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22, 2022.
Jennifer Marie Webb, 35, of 42 Webb Hollow Rd. in Newland, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with second, misdemeanor failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Webb was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28, 2022.
Citations issued, John David Street, 34, of 941 Ridge Rd. in Green Mountain, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious and with driver’s license revoked. Street is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Sina Jean Husted, 34, of 181 Sean Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Husted is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Kasida Ward McKinney, 48, of 747 Summit Ave. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number and plate, know the same to be expired and driving with a revoked driver’s license. McKinney is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 43 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 144 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 11 prisoner transports for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.