The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rachel Ann Stancil, 36 of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Stancil was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Oct. 25, 2022.
Jerry Justin Helton, 24, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with misdemeanor warrants issued by Avery County. Helton was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19, 2022.
April Michelle Loftis, 43, of Hendersonville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with outstanding warrants issued by Madison and Buncombe counties. Loftis was issued a $77,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Madison and Buncombe County courts.
Joshua Landon Garland, 43, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor damage to personal property, violation of a court order and resisting arrest. Garland was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Ethan Robert Vance, 31, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Vance was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
April Smith, 44, of Marion, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with habitual felon status for drug-related charges. Smith was issued a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7, 2022.
Holly Alecia Downer, 37, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with communicating threats. Downer was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Austin Keith Buckner, 24, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor go armed to the terror of the people. Buckner was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Michael Lynn Robinson II, 28, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with misdemeanor driving with license revoked. Robinson was issued a bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Citations issued, Steven Wayne Putman, 50, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law, displaying a fictitious registration number plate knowing the same to be fictitious and possession of drug paraphernalia. Putman is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Cameron Schofield, 19, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Schofield is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Ashland Edwards, 31, of Randleman, was cited by Deputy A. Renfro for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Edwards is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2, 2022.
Michael Lynn Robinson II, 28, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for possession of marijuana and failing to stop at an intersection. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Amy Wright Mcninch, 47, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Mcninch is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 27 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 170 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 15 transports.
