The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Austin David Schielf, 23, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats. Schielf was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4, 2023.
Christopher Bo McCaniess, 38, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. McCaniess was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21, 2023.
Penny Forbes, 53, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Forbes was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 19, 2023.
Bridget Leigh Miller, 44, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/manufacture/ deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Ernesto Josue Osorio-Zelada, 18, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy C. Landress with failure to appear in court on drug-related charges. Osorio-Zelada was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Dori Milan Brooks, 29, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Holifield with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Brooks was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
William Dyer, 43, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor larceny. Dyer was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Citations issued, Robert Kevin Hughes, 53, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility, required by law. Hughes is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Samantha Johnson, 41, of Marion, was cited by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to expired. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on May 21, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 24 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 5 inmate transports for this period.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 158 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 16 transports.
