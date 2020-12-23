The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Danay Rebel Burke, 40, of 165 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with felony sex offender and failure to notify sheriff of change of address. Burke was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Matthew Walton Menning, 31, of 296 Pitman Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with misdemeanor probation violations. Menning was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Mark Edward Barnett, 38, of 147 Squirrel Creek Rd. in Newland, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia. Barnett was issued a $12,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20, 2021.
Rachel Anne Hoilman, 44, of 481 Gouge Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor conditional discharge. Hoilman was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Kasey Atwood, 18, of 359 McKinney Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with intoxicated and disruptive. Atwood was issued a $200 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Dakota Garland, 22, of 2338 Hwy. 261 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with intoxicated and disruptive. Garland was issued a $200 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
James Marvin McKinney, 31, of 4195 Old Linville Rd. in Marion, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor second degree trespassing and attempted break and enter. McKinney was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Citations issued, Paige Alexandra Georgeon, 19, of 98 Mary Ln. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for consuming alcohol under 21. Georgeon is scheduled to appear on court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Grady Triston McNinch, 18, of 420 Hillcrest Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for consuming alcohol under 21. McNinch is scheduled to appear on court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Cody Logan Painter, 18, of 411 Duke Franklin Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for consuming alcohol under 21. Painter is scheduled to appear on court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Benjamin Reid Hunter, 20, of 61 Trout Water Circle in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for consuming alcohol under 21. Hunter is scheduled to appear on court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Allen Buddy McKeenham, of 1382 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. McKeenham is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Alston Haskell Price, 26, of 49 New Covenant Dr. in Weaverville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Price is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Jerry Paul Sigmon, 41, of 3650 34th St. in Hickory, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for displaying a registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Sigmon is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14, 2021.
Christian Jarrett Pritchard, 23, of 219 Fair Haven Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for displaying a registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Pritchard is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 32 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 175 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had three inmate transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.