The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Angela Ramsey Pyatte, 40, of 8105 US 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with three counts of assault on government official. Pyatte was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear on court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Jessica Elizabeth Mansfield, 36, of 11402 NC 60 Hwy. in Leicester, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with order for arrest issued on failure to appear in court. Mansfield was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Melinda Jane Ledford, 28, of 1719 Humpback Mountain Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violation. Ledford was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Dakota Ray Hughes, 28, of 182 Mountain View Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony possession of methamphetamine, order for arrest on failure to appear in court on second degree trespass, and misdemeanor larceny. Hughes was issued an $8,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Citations issued, No citations issued this week.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 36 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 129 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had seven inmate transports.
